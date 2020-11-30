Pakistan expresses gratitude for reaffirmation of OIC’s steadfast support on Kashmir dispute

The Government and people of Pakistan have expressed sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the OIC and its Member States for reaffirming strong and unequivocal support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute during the just concluded 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in Niamey, Niger, FO said in a statement on Monday.

As per the Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the CFM, attended by Foreign Ministers and representatives of OIC Member States, which adopted a comprehensive and strongly-worded Resolution on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

Some of the other resolutions adopted by the CFM also included strong references to the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, says the FO spokesperson.

“We extend our deep gratitude to Niger, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey for highlighting the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in their respective statements during the Opening Plenary Session of the CFM.”

Pakistan is grateful for the explicit reiteration in the “Niamey Declaration” of the OIC’s principled position on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute for a “peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

Pakistan also welcomes adoption of other resolutions by the CFM including: Resolution on Destruction of the Babri Masjid in India and Protection of Islamic Holy Places; Resolution on Safeguarding the Rights of Muslim Communities and Minorites in non-OIC States; and Resolution on Maintenance and Promotion of Regional Peace and Security in South Asia.

The country also welcomes the report of OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir on his visit to Pakistan and AJK, which was submitted to the CFM.

The OIC has always steadfastly supported the Kashmir cause as reflected in decisions and resolutions of the Islamic Summit and CFMs as well as statements by the OIC and its human rights body, Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC).

Pakistan also expresses gratitude to the OIC for the unanimous adoption of Resolution on Islamophobia that, inter alia, designates 15 March as “International Day on Combating Islamophobia”, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s consistent endeavours to highlight concern in the Muslim Ummah regarding desecration of the Holy Quran and re-printing of caricatures of the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H.).

“We take this opportunity to extend warm felicitations and best wishes to Ambassador Hussein Ibrahim Taha, from the Republic of Chad, on his election as the new OIC Secretary General. The Government of Pakistan would extend all possible support to him in promoting the OIC as the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah,” said Chaudhri.

“We also commend the incumbent Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, for his effective stewardship of the Organization and his efforts to promote Muslim causes, including the Jammu and Kashmir cause,” he added.

Pakistan looks forward to hosting the 48th CFM Session in 2021. As the prospective CFM Chair, Pakistan stands ready to constructively engage with the entire OIC membership to promote unity, peace and prosperity among the Muslim Ummah.