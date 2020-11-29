AVN 68.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UK bird flu outbreak leads to mass turkey cull

  • The flu was identified among 10,500 rearing turkeys at a farm in northern England, Defra said late Saturday, with all foul to be culled to prevent a spread.
AFP 29 Nov 2020

LONDON: More than 10,000 turkeys will be culled at a British farm after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The flu was identified among 10,500 rearing turkeys at a farm in northern England, Defra said late Saturday, with all foul to be culled to prevent a spread.

Public Health England (PHE) said the risk to public health from the virus was very low.

"Avian flu has been confirmed at a commercial turkey fattening farm near Northallerton, North Yorkshire," said Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss.

"PHE has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency advises that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers."

