World
UK bird flu outbreak leads to mass turkey cull
- The flu was identified among 10,500 rearing turkeys at a farm in northern England, Defra said late Saturday, with all foul to be culled to prevent a spread.
29 Nov 2020
LONDON: More than 10,000 turkeys will be culled at a British farm after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
The flu was identified among 10,500 rearing turkeys at a farm in northern England, Defra said late Saturday, with all foul to be culled to prevent a spread.
Public Health England (PHE) said the risk to public health from the virus was very low.
"Avian flu has been confirmed at a commercial turkey fattening farm near Northallerton, North Yorkshire," said Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss.
"PHE has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency advises that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers."
Opposition only interested in Jalsas; doesn't care about people's safety: PM Imran
UK bird flu outbreak leads to mass turkey cull
Iran nuclear scientist's body taken to Muslim shrine
Toll from Boko Haram farm massacre in Nigeria rises to 70: governor
UK 'concerned' by Iran nuclear scientist killing
Fazl says PDM will hold Multan rally at all costs, warns govt to refrain from creating hurdles
Chinese researchers claim India is origin of COVID-19 virus
Inclusion of IIOJK dispute is manifestation of OIC's consistent support to Kashmir cause: FO
In fresh blow to Trump, U.S. court rejects Pennsylvania election case
Afghanistan car bombing kills at least 30 security force personnel
COVID-19 outbreak: 43 deaths, 2,829 cases reported across country in 24 hours
PDM rally: Multan administration takes control of Qasim Bagh stadium, arrests scores of opposition leaders
Read more stories
Comments