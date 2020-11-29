Inclusion of IIOJK dispute is manifestation of OIC's consistent support to Kashmir cause: FO

(Karachi) Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry has said that that the inclusion of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) dispute in the Niamey Declaration of the 47th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is yet another manifestation of the organisation's consistent support to the Kashmir cause.

A statement issued by Foreign Office stated that the declaration explicitly reiterated the Organisation of Islamic Conference's principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a peaceful settlement in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

In its session held on November 28, the OIC reaffirmed its support for Pakistan on the Kashmir cause as it slammed Indian state-sponsored terrorism in the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the OIC unanimously adopted resolution at the 47th Council of Foreign Ministers deplored India's state terrorism.

"The OIC denounced the use of pellet guns by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," the statement added, adding that it urged New Delhi to abide by international human rights obligations.

It urged the international community to review their engagements with India, the OIC acknowledged the people of Jammu and Kashmir as a principal party to the dispute.

The FO maintained that the OIC also rejected policies being pursued by the RSS-BJP regime and the 57 countries of the OIC asked India to refrain from taking any steps to alter the existing demographic structure of the disputed territory.

It demanded India to cancel the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris and revoke all unilateral and illegal actions in IIOJK since 5 August 2019, while refraining from taking any step to alter the existing demographic structure of the disputed territory.

The organization condemned human rights violations perpetrated by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK and other such instances of Indian terrorism that have been the source of unspeakable suffering for the innocent Kashmiri people.

The statement deplored the state-sponsored terrorism and crimes against humanity by Indian occupation forces against people of IIOJK. It condemned extra-judicial killings during fake ‘encounters’ and ‘search-and-cordon’ operations and demolition of homes and private properties as a form of collective punishment.

It also deplored that India has callously exploited the current COVID-19 crisis to intensify its military crackdown and further advance its unlawful occupation in IIOJK.

The OIC member states urged India to adhere to its international human rights obligations and allow the OIC Special Representative on Jammu and Kashmir and the OIC Fact-finding Mission to visit IIOJK.

It called on the international community to review their engagements with India, the occupying power, as it is violating and disregarding the international law, the international humanitarian law, and international resolutions.