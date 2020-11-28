AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
Pakistan

PPP, PML-N workers ‘forcefully’ taken control of PDM's rally venue in Multan

BR Web Desk 28 Nov 2020

A large number of charged workers of PPP, PML-N broke through security barriers and stormed into Multan's Qila Qasim Bagh on Saturday ahead of a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s rally on November 30.

As per details, workers forcefully entered the venue by breaking the locks of three of the six stadium gates. They removed roadblocks placed around the venue by the authorities to keep the opposition alliance from holding its public meeting on Monday.

According to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Media Cell, their workers have taken control of the administration of the stadium and have also set up a welcoming camp outside.

PPP leader Musa Gilani, who was released on bail couple of days ago, said “the rally will be held in Qila Qasim Bagh. Today all the barriers of the police and administration have been broken down. After storming the gates, we have taken control of the stadium.”

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet said that the Buzdar government is "exercising restraint".

"Action will definitely be taken against those elements who tried to take the law into their own hands in Multan!" vowed Awan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the Opposition parties to call off their rallies amid raising cases of coronavirus across the country.

However, the Opposition alliance has categorically rejected the government’s demands and vowed to hold rallies all over Multan if it is stopped from holding the Qila Qasim Bagh gathering.

