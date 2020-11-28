AVN 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
BOP 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
CHCC 132.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
DCL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
DGKC 105.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.81%)
EFERT 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
EPCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.66%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HBL 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.51%)
KAPCO 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
OGDC 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.17%)
PAEL 33.06 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PIOC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
POWER 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PSO 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.05%)
SNGP 42.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 60.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (5.87%)
UNITY 25.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business & Finance

E-commerce Market Grows by 55.5pc with Growth in Digital Payments: SBP

  • Pakistan's e-commerce market is estimated to have expanded to Rs 234.6 billion in FY20 during the pandemic, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.
Kashaf Ali Updated 28 Nov 2020

Pakistan's e-commerce market is estimated to have expanded to Rs 234.6 billion in FY20 during the pandemic. The sector witnessed growth of up to 55.5 percent on a year-on-year basis, according to State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) recent Special Section on 'Covid-19 and the Need to Boost Digital Connectivity in Pakistan'.

While economies all across the globe had to adapt to this sudden disruption in the usual business activities due to the pandemic, Pakistan's retail and ecommerce sector has also witnessed this shift towards online solutions to meet their customers' needs.

According to the SBP report, the pandemic also quickened the pace of this transition towards e-commerce by increasing the need for online channels for shopping. Within the digital payments, ecommerce transactions made via branchless banking channels more than doubled from last year.

However, Cash-on-delivery is still the prevalent mode of transactions in the e-commerce sector, primarily because of high level of uncertainty and consumer trust being a major concern in the sector.

The SBP report explains that there has been a noticeable shift towards digital payments and alternate delivery channels even beyond the e-commerce sector.

As, the importance and usage of electronic banking and alternative delivery channels increased during the post-Covid-19 period, SBP has also further incentivized the use of digital financial channels by instructing banks to waive all inter-bank and intra-bank charges on digital transactions.

Moreover, instructions were given to ensure proper functioning of ATMs and 24/7 access to customer helplines and call centers to smoothen customer support and IVR banking.

ECOMMERCE

E-commerce Market Grows by 55.5pc with Growth in Digital Payments: SBP

Visa issue: FM Qureshi meets UAE minister on OIC sidelines

Christian workers accused of blasphemy exonerated

UK securely deployed units to guard Saudi Arabia oil fields: report

Pakistan reports 1,672 more coronavirus recoveries

Opposition must call off rallies, PM rules out further permission for PDM jalsas

Killing of suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind risks confrontation as Trump exits

Iran's Zarif says Israel likely to be involved in killing of Iranian scientist

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

Corporate farming: PM seeks proposals on how to boost agriculture productivity

WHO says it wants to see clinical data on Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters