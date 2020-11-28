AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Chairman reviews performance of NAB operations

28 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: Former Justice Javed Iqbal, chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review performance of Operations and Prosecution Division of the NAB at the NAB Headquarters, said a press release issued on Friday.

During the meeting, it was informed that Prosecution Division of the NAB is working closely with Operations Division of the NAB HQ in order to have legal assistance to the NAB's Operations Division and all Regional Bureaus of the NAB, in conduct of complaint verifications, inquires, investigations, and are pleading cases of the NAB vigorously on the basis of solid evidence in the respected courts as per law.

During the meeting, it was informed that on the directions of the chairman NAB, the Prosecution Division has been revamped by inducting experienced legal consultants/special prosecutors. A mechanism of handling of witnesses has been introduced and the result of this intervention is very encouraging. Due to constant deliberations, monitoring and performance analysis of the Prosecution Division, the overall conviction ratio is approximately 68.8 percent in the Accountability Courts, which is a record achievement.

During the meeting, it was informed that Accountability Court Lahore has announced judgment in Reference No 50/2014, 51/2014, 52/2014, 53/2014, 54/2014, whereby, the principal accused, Nazeer Ahmed Khan was sentenced for 5x years RI along with fines of total liabilities in each case. According to the details the accused, Nazeer Ahmed was convicted for five years along with the fine of Rs5,118,740 in reference No 50/2014 5 years along with the fine of Rs7,287,692 in reference No 51/2014 5 years along with the fine of Rs24,706,125 in reference No 52/2014 five years along with the fine of Rs23,412,459 in reference No 53/2014 five years along with the fine of Rs28,059,300 in reference No 54/2014.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Chairman reviews performance of NAB operations

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

India's economy enters technical recession

Over 4,500 PSM employees retrenched

Transaction structure of PSM: FA dispels ministry's misconceptions

Questions about LNG import answered

SPI down 0.92 percent WoW

ADB inks policy-based loan agreement worth $300 million

China's envoy, CPEC Authority chief discuss 'way forward'

Textile sector: CCoE approves power supply at cents 7.5/kWh for 2 months

Covid-19: Upsurge poses risk to economic recovery: MoF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.