Chairman reviews performance of NAB operations

ISLAMABAD: Former Justice Javed Iqbal, chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review performance of Operations and Prosecution Division of the NAB at the NAB Headquarters, said a press release issued on Friday.

During the meeting, it was informed that Prosecution Division of the NAB is working closely with Operations Division of the NAB HQ in order to have legal assistance to the NAB's Operations Division and all Regional Bureaus of the NAB, in conduct of complaint verifications, inquires, investigations, and are pleading cases of the NAB vigorously on the basis of solid evidence in the respected courts as per law.

During the meeting, it was informed that on the directions of the chairman NAB, the Prosecution Division has been revamped by inducting experienced legal consultants/special prosecutors. A mechanism of handling of witnesses has been introduced and the result of this intervention is very encouraging. Due to constant deliberations, monitoring and performance analysis of the Prosecution Division, the overall conviction ratio is approximately 68.8 percent in the Accountability Courts, which is a record achievement.

During the meeting, it was informed that Accountability Court Lahore has announced judgment in Reference No 50/2014, 51/2014, 52/2014, 53/2014, 54/2014, whereby, the principal accused, Nazeer Ahmed Khan was sentenced for 5x years RI along with fines of total liabilities in each case. According to the details the accused, Nazeer Ahmed was convicted for five years along with the fine of Rs5,118,740 in reference No 50/2014 5 years along with the fine of Rs7,287,692 in reference No 51/2014 5 years along with the fine of Rs24,706,125 in reference No 52/2014 five years along with the fine of Rs23,412,459 in reference No 53/2014 five years along with the fine of Rs28,059,300 in reference No 54/2014.-PR

