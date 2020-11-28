Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral today

LAHORE: While PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz were released from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail on parole for five days, the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar will be offered today.

The funeral prayers are planned after 'Zuhr' prayers. The funeral prayers will be offered in an open ground at the Sharif Medical Complex. Besides marking the space for the prayers, barriers have been installed at the space reserved for the family members and friends. A large number of people from all walks of life are expected to participate in the funeral prayers.

The late will be laid to rest at a grave adjacent to Mian Sharif at Jati Umra. Necessary arrangements for funeral prayers and burial have been finalized by the Sharif family.

Both Shahbaz and Hamza were released at 4:15pm, as a convoy comprising eight vehicles led by PML-N Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar reached the prison. However, only one vehicle to be used by Shahbaz was allowed to enter the premises. From the prison, both proceeded to the PML-N Secretariat at Model Town where they met different people reaching there to condole demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Badar Shahbaz, who looks after the social media affairs for the party president, shared a video in which Shahbaz is seen reaching his Model Town residence. Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza would reach Jati Umra today morning to attend funeral and burial of the late.

Earlier, the Punjab Home Department issued a notification that mentioned that both Shahbaz and Hamza would be released on November 27 for a five-day period till December 1.

