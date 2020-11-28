AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,231 Decreased By ▼ -21.54 (-0.51%)
BR30 21,389 Decreased By ▼ -14.14 (-0.07%)
KSE100 40,807 Decreased By ▼ -223.94 (-0.55%)
KSE30 17,160 Decreased By ▼ -134.97 (-0.78%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 28, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral today

Recorder Report 28 Nov 2020

LAHORE: While PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz were released from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail on parole for five days, the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar will be offered today.

The funeral prayers are planned after 'Zuhr' prayers. The funeral prayers will be offered in an open ground at the Sharif Medical Complex. Besides marking the space for the prayers, barriers have been installed at the space reserved for the family members and friends. A large number of people from all walks of life are expected to participate in the funeral prayers.

The late will be laid to rest at a grave adjacent to Mian Sharif at Jati Umra. Necessary arrangements for funeral prayers and burial have been finalized by the Sharif family.

Both Shahbaz and Hamza were released at 4:15pm, as a convoy comprising eight vehicles led by PML-N Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar reached the prison. However, only one vehicle to be used by Shahbaz was allowed to enter the premises. From the prison, both proceeded to the PML-N Secretariat at Model Town where they met different people reaching there to condole demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Badar Shahbaz, who looks after the social media affairs for the party president, shared a video in which Shahbaz is seen reaching his Model Town residence. Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza would reach Jati Umra today morning to attend funeral and burial of the late.

Earlier, the Punjab Home Department issued a notification that mentioned that both Shahbaz and Hamza would be released on November 27 for a five-day period till December 1.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Begum Shamim Akhtar's funeral today

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind assassinated

India's economy enters technical recession

Over 4,500 PSM employees retrenched

Transaction structure of PSM: FA dispels ministry's misconceptions

Questions about LNG import answered

SPI down 0.92 percent WoW

ADB inks policy-based loan agreement worth $300 million

China's envoy, CPEC Authority chief discuss 'way forward'

Textile sector: CCoE approves power supply at cents 7.5/kWh for 2 months

Covid-19: Upsurge poses risk to economic recovery: MoF

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.