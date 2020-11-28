Atrocities in IIOJK: OIC states urged to use economic clout to rein in India

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday urged the OIC member states to use their political influence and economic clout to prevent India from committing atrocities in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his statement at the 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Niamey, Niger, which was also released to the media here by the Foreign Office, the foreign minister apprised the participants of India's nefarious designs, adding India hurls false accusations of "cross-border terrorism" against Pakistan and may resort to a "false flag" operation and undertake another misadventure to gloss over its crimes and malign the indigenous resistance movement in the IIOJK.

"It is imperative for the CFM to demand that India: rescind its illegal and unilateral actions; immediately halt its egregious human rights violations; provide access to IIOJK to human rights organizations, including the UN fact finding mission and OIC IPHRC; and take practical steps to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people," Qureshi asserted.

Qureshi stated: "We look for to the 47th CFM reaffirming its strong support for the Kashmiri people by adopting the resolution tabled by Pakistan".

He informed the forum about the rising wave of Hindutva in India which has emerged as a serious threat not only to Indian Muslims but also to regional security.

He said that the RSS-BJP dispensation openly espouses Hindutva, an ultranationalist ideology marked by extreme animus towards Muslims.

"The Modi government is systematically attacking the country's over 180 million Muslims. Incidents of mob lynching have witnessed a steep rise; we saw systematic violence and targeted killing of over 50 Muslims in New Delhi in February 2020; discriminatory steps targeting Muslims including the arbitrary stripping of nationality and discriminatory citizenship laws are horrendous examples," he said, adding that Muslims are even stigmatized as spreaders of the coronavirus.

On 5 August 2020, he added in clear violation of OIC resolutions, Modi laid the foundation stone of a Hindu temple on the site of the historic Babri Mosque that was demolished by Hindu extremists in 1992.

A few weeks later, the culprits involved in its planned destruction, including many senior BJP politicians, were exonerated of their crime by a special court, he pointed out.

"We must take cognizance of these crimes lest we see another bloodbath of Indian Muslims," he further asserted. He said that the suffering and the situation in the IIOJ&K remains particularly dire.

In the backdrop of India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, IIOJK has turned into a grave human and humanitarian tragedy, he said. For over 15 months now, he added that over eight million Kashmiris continue to face lockdown, military siege, communications blockade, arbitrary detentions, and unprecedented restrictions. The entire occupied territory has turned into the world's largest open air prison, he added.

Operating under draconian laws with complete impunity, he stated that Indian occupation forces are committing unspeakable atrocities to silence the voice of the Kashmiris and break their will.

Extra-judicial killings in fake "encounters"; "cordon-and-search" operations; destruction of property and torching of houses as collective punishment; systematic intimidation of local media; and indiscriminate use of pellet guns against unarmed peaceful protestors have become the order of the day, he added.

He pointed out that efforts to change the demographic structure of the IIOJK are part of the nefarious Indian designs. Under the so-called "Jammu & Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020", he stated that two million "domicile" certificates have been issued in the last six months.

Similarly, the laws meant to provide protection to the people of IIOJK regarding land ownership have been revoked, he said, adding that these actions are in clear violation of the UNSC resolutions and international law, in particular the 4th Geneva Convention.

He said that international human rights organizations, media, parliaments and civil society organizations the world over are condemning India. Statements by the UN Secretary General and other world leaders, as well as several rounds of consultations at the UN Security Council, have served to underscore the internationally recognised nature of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, as also the need for a just and durable solution in line with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, he added.

"The RSS-BJP regime in India, however, refuses to respond to these appeals," he said.

He said that India also continues to commit violations of the 2003 ceasefire understanding along the Line of Control (LoC), deliberately targeting the civilian population.

"Pakistan is exercising maximum restraint but our patience is not unlimited," he said.

While Pakistan has been at the forefront of fighting the menace of terrorism, he added that India has been weaving a web of terrorism in Pakistan. He also informed the participants of the dossier on India's state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan, adding that Pakistan has also provided incontrovertible proof to the international community.

"We hope that the OIC collectively, and Muslim countries individually, will play a role in stopping India from following this dangerous course," he added.

Qureshi also appreciated the new CFM Chair Niger's Foreign Minister Ankaourao, Chair of 14th Islamic Summit Saudi Arabia's FM Prince Farhan bin Faisal, and Turkish FM Cavusoglu (speaking on behalf of Asian Group) for highlighting J&K dispute in their statements in the Opening Plenary Session.

"The OIC has been at the forefront of efforts to support the legitimate and just struggle of the people of IIOJK for their inalienable right to self-determination," he said, while referring to the three meetings of the OIC Contact Group on J&K.

"The beleaguered people of IIOJK, now more than ever, look towards the OIC and the Ummah to help alleviate their sufferings," Qureshi added.

About the Covid-19 pandemic, he said that to effectively confront it, we need to coordinate our actions, benefit from each other's experiences and pool our resources by bringing governments, scientists and research institutions together.

He said that Pakistan is ready to share its experience with Muslim countries. On Islamophobia and hatred toward Muslims, he said that it is on steep rise in the West and elsewhere. Recent despicable incidents such as desecration of the Holy Quran and reprinting of caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) have seriously hurt the sentiments of over 1.8 billion Muslims around the world, he added.

He proposed designating 15 March as the "International Day to Combat Islamophobia", adding that a resolution to this effect has already been tabled. He also urged the forum to authorise the OIC Secretariat to launch an international campaign for outlawing willful provocation against Muslims and incitement to hate.

Qureshi said that Palestine is another wound that continues to fester.

"Taking advantage of the unstable security situation in the region, Israel continues to take unilateral steps that fly in the face of the two-state solution," he said, adding that peace and stability in the Middle East is a priority for Pakistan.

"Illegal annexation of the Palestinian territory, building of illegal settlements and inhuman living conditions of the Palestinian make realization of that dream more difficult every passing day," he added.

Qureshi also reiterated Pakistan's abiding commitment to the Palestinian people, saying for a just, lasting and comprehensive peace, Pakistan continues to support a united, contiguous and independent Palestinian state, in line with UN General Assembly and Security Council Resolutions, within the internationally agreed parameters, pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

On Afghanistan, he said that peace in Afghanistan is a key to stability and progress of the entire region. Apart from Afghanistan itself, he added that Pakistan has suffered the most from conflict in Afghanistan, and will be the biggest beneficiary of peace in the country.

"Pakistan's efforts aimed at achieving this goal have been widely acknowledged and appreciated. We continue to fully support the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, and hope that our collective endeavours will result in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan," he added.

He further said that Pakistan has also consistently supported the resolution of Nagorno Karabagh dispute in accordance with international law and relevant UNSC resolutions. He further said that Pakistan has embarked upon a new, path-breaking "Engage Africa" initiative to strengthen political and diplomatic linkages, and further deepen and broad mutually-beneficial trade and economic ties.

Qureshi also expressed Pakistan's commitment to promoting the OIC as the sole and most effective voice of the Ummah.

"Pakistan will continue to work closely with the OIC for developing mechanisms to advance this objective...We are looking forward to hosting the 48th Session of the CFM next year and welcoming you all. I avail this opportunity to extend a cordial invitation to all of you to visit Pakistan," he added.

He said that as the prospective CFM Chair, Pakistan is ready to constructively engage with the entire membership to promote unity, peace and prosperity among the Muslim Ummah.

