Members of Parliament, Saudi Shura: Special body to resolve issues of Pak emigrants: Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that a special committee of both members of Pakistani Parliament and Saudi Shura would be constituted to resolve issues of Pakistani emigrants. The Speaker said that consensus was reached to form special committee of both members of Pakistani Parliament and Saudi Shura to resolve issues of Pakistani emigrants.

The Speaker said that the special committee would forge ahead to bring relief and resolve issues faced by oversees Pakistani workers and labour in Saudi Arabia.

He said that remittances sent by those workers were important component of our economic strength. He said that Parliament being the representative of masses would resolve outstanding issues of all Pakistanis especially our brethrens who work hard abroad for their family and dear ones.

He said that all out steps would be taken to resolve the issues faced by Pakistani emigrants. The Speaker said that emigrants in Saudi Arabia were assets for the country. He said that Parliament of Pakistan was especially focusing to resolve the issues faced by Pakistani emigrants.

