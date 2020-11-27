AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
OIC session: Foreign ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria raise IIOJK dispute

Foreign Affairs Ministry states that Pakistan appreciates the envoys of Muslim states for highlighting Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir issue in their statements
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 27 Nov 2020

(Karachi) The long-standing dispute of Jammu and Kashmir was highlighted by foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Nigeria during the opening plenary of 47th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), a statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Friday.

As per details, the Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson said: "Jammu & Kashmir dispute resonates in Opening Plenary of 47th CFM." He added, "Deeply appreciate new Chair Niger’s FM Ankourao, Chair of 14th Islamic Summit, FM Faisal bin Farhan and FM Mevlut Cavusoglu (speaking on behalf of Asian Group) for highlighting J&K dispute in their statements."

Earlier during a meeting with Qureshi, OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen appreciated Pakistan’s role as a founding and active member of the OIC. The Secretary General reaffirmed OIC’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He noted that his Special Envoy on Jammu & Kashmir visited Pakistan and AJK earlier this year and that the Special Envoy’s report would be submitted to the CFM.

Afghan peace process

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a bilateral meeting with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on Afghan peace process and measures to further strengthen Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Qureshi extended condolences to his Afghan counterpart over recent terrorist attacks in Kabul and Bamiyan and reiterated Pakistan’s condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

The FM also stressed the importance of reduction in violence leading to ceasefire to save lives and advance peace efforts.

Referring to the recent successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Kabul, Qureshi conveyed that Pakistan remained committed to deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields. He underlined that the understandings reached during the visit and the ‘Shared Vision’ issued by the two sides will help take this process forward.

Reiterating Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the Afghan peace process, the foreign minister conveyed that Pakistan will continue to facilitate the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process. Noting the recent progress in Intra-Afghan negotiations, he also emphasised the need to remain vigilant about the role of ‘spoilers’ who did not wish to see return of peace in the region.

