Netherlands Co keen to invest $1.3bn for Desalination & Power Plants in Karachi

AWTEC Netherland, a Dutch company has expressed its intention to establishment of desalination plants and power generation from a garbage plant in Karachi, Sindh with the investment of $ 1.3 billion.

As per details, the proposal was presented in a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan about Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) and Ravi River Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

The Dutch also exhibited an interest in investment in the Ravi City Project and the establishment of a renewable energy plant in Lahore. It may be mentioned here that the projects, to be established on the basis of technology transfer, would help create job opportunities in the country.

The steam to be created by these projects would also be used for local industries. In that respect a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would soon be signed between AWTEC and the government of Pakistan.

PM Khan told the delegation that Pakistan was facing continuous problems due to the unavailability of appropriate arrangements for garbage processing. Pakistan’s water resources particularly its coastal-line was badly affected due to these problems, he added.

The prime minister said such projects would help provide residential facilities of international standard in cities.