AVN 68.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.08%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
DCL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
DGKC 104.29 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.34%)
EFERT 61.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
EPCL 44.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
FCCL 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.59%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.77%)
HASCOL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.13%)
HBL 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUBC 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
KAPCO 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.16%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
MLCF 39.22 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.7%)
OGDC 99.33 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.63%)
PAEL 32.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
PIBTL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
PIOC 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.17%)
POWER 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.48%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-2.07%)
PSO 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.6%)
SNGP 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.25%)
STPL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.07%)
TRG 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
UNITY 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (8.25%)
WTL 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.9%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By ▲ 5.28 (0.12%)
BR30 21,523 Increased By ▲ 119.17 (0.56%)
KSE100 40,961 Decreased By ▼ -69.66 (-0.17%)
KSE30 17,241 Decreased By ▼ -54.27 (-0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business & Finance

Netherlands Co keen to invest $1.3bn for Desalination & Power Plants in Karachi

  • The Dutch also exhibited an interest in investment in the Ravi City Project and the establishment of a renewable energy plant in Lahore.
Ali Ahmed 27 Nov 2020

AWTEC Netherland, a Dutch company has expressed its intention to establishment of desalination plants and power generation from a garbage plant in Karachi, Sindh with the investment of $ 1.3 billion.

As per details, the proposal was presented in a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan about Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) and Ravi River Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

The Dutch also exhibited an interest in investment in the Ravi City Project and the establishment of a renewable energy plant in Lahore. It may be mentioned here that the projects, to be established on the basis of technology transfer, would help create job opportunities in the country.

The steam to be created by these projects would also be used for local industries. In that respect a memorandum of understanding (MoU) would soon be signed between AWTEC and the government of Pakistan.

PM Khan told the delegation that Pakistan was facing continuous problems due to the unavailability of appropriate arrangements for garbage processing. Pakistan’s water resources particularly its coastal-line was badly affected due to these problems, he added.

The prime minister said such projects would help provide residential facilities of international standard in cities.

Pakistan Karachi’s AWTEC Netherlands desalination power plant

Netherlands Co keen to invest $1.3bn for Desalination & Power Plants in Karachi

Peshawar, Karachi among cities recording most COVID-19 positive cases

Pakistan will continue to play its role for peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi assures counterpart

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

Pakistan's first transgender lawyer goes from begging to fighting in court

Karachi comes under focus again

Construction sector: PM asks FBR to facilitate expats

Sale of Abraaj stake in KE: SEP, other stakeholders to sit together to resolve NSC issue

CCoE approves proposal to ratify MoUs signed with IPPs

There's no ban on export of workforce to UAE: Zulfi

Super Tax: SC directs individuals, companies to deposit 50 percent of dues

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters