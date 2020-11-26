Ali Musa Gillani released on bail ahead of PDM rally in Multan

A special magistrate's court on Thursday granted bail to former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Musa Gillani and other leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in COVID-19 SOPs violation case.

Gillani was arrested yesterday following a rally ahead of the upcoming PDM power show in Multan on November 30.

Speaking to the media outside the court, he said it was not only the political workers but the leaders who were making sacrifices now.

"We will help the people get rid of the incumbent government through the PDM platform," he vowed.

His brother, Kasim Gilani, tweeted that police was "getting this surety bond signed by all arrested workers of PPP, PML-N, and JUI-F".

In another post, he claimed that 24 workers of the PPP, 54 of the PML-N, and 16 of the JUI-F were still in jail.