AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
CHCC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (5.87%)
DCL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.93%)
DGKC 103.94 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.02%)
EFERT 61.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.49%)
FCCL 20.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.03%)
FFL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.11%)
HASCOL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.76%)
HBL 129.89 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 79.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.44%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.59%)
KAPCO 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.06%)
KEL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.77%)
LOTCHEM 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.09%)
MLCF 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
OGDC 103.07 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (5.67%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.7%)
PIBTL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.11%)
PIOC 90.29 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (8.13%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.38%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.03%)
PSO 195.07 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.52%)
SNGP 43.18 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
STPL 13.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.28%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (8.47%)
UNITY 23.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
BR100 4,252 Increased By ▲ 58.16 (1.39%)
BR30 21,403 Increased By ▲ 315.18 (1.49%)
KSE100 41,031 Increased By ▲ 653.5 (1.62%)
KSE30 17,295 Increased By ▲ 278.41 (1.64%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Ali Musa Gillani released on bail ahead of PDM rally in Multan

BR Web Desk 26 Nov 2020

A special magistrate's court on Thursday granted bail to former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Musa Gillani and other leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in COVID-19 SOPs violation case.

Gillani was arrested yesterday following a rally ahead of the upcoming PDM power show in Multan on November 30.

Speaking to the media outside the court, he said it was not only the political workers but the leaders who were making sacrifices now.

"We will help the people get rid of the incumbent government through the PDM platform," he vowed.

His brother, Kasim Gilani, tweeted that police was "getting this surety bond signed by all arrested workers of PPP, PML-N, and JUI-F".

In another post, he claimed that 24 workers of the PPP, 54 of the PML-N, and 16 of the JUI-F were still in jail.

PDM PDM rally Multan Ali Musa Gillani

Ali Musa Gillani released on bail ahead of PDM rally in Multan

Controversy erupts over Khadim Hussain Rizvi's successor claims

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Thursday

Indian farmers clash with police over farm reforms

Coronavirus: Airlines can no longer offer meals, beverages on domestic flights

Pakistan records highest coronavirus cases since July with 3,306 new infections

Pandemic or not, people must stay active: WHO

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over recent LoC violations

Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for COVID-19

Abu Dhabi crown prince, Israeli PM nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

$19.85m grant deal inked with WB

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters