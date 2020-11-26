AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.54%)
Multan admin refuses permission for PDM rally on Nov. 30

BR Web Desk Updated 26 Nov 2020

The Multan Administration on Thursday denied permission to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for a public gathering in the city scheduled for November 30.

The Deputy Commissioner Multan Amir Khattak refused permission on a request submitted by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Natasha Daultana citing spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

As per the Punjab government directives, public gatherings of more than 300 guests is banned in the province until January 31 next year.

“The permission for the public meeting will be a violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to tackle the coronavirus pandemic,” the DC responded to the request.

It is worth to mention here that PDM is planning to hold a massive power show in Multan on November 30.

The opposition alliance has launched a protest campaign against the government by holding public meetings in big cities across the country.

