Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for COVID-19

  • He said he is self-isolating with mild symptoms.
Aisha Mahmood 26 Nov 2020

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The PPP leader took to his Twitter handle on Thursday and announced that after his test came out positive, he is self-isolating. He further said he is experiencing mild symptoms. He added that he will continue working from home and will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link.

"Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side IA," Bilawal tweeted.

Bilawal is the latest leader in PPP to have contracted the novel virus. Earlier in November Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira tested positive for coronavirus.

These leaders are among several politicians and lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic first emerged in Pakistan. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, PPP leader Saeed Ghani, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Jhagra contracted the virus and have now recovered.

Pakistan has lost its Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Seth, and PPP's senior politician Jam Madad Ali to coronavirus.

Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for COVID-19

