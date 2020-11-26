Defrauding public: Court seeks arguments on acquittal applications of couple

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday sought arguments on acquittal applications of a couple Farooq Naol and his spouse Tayyaba facing trial on charges of defrauding public at large.

The woman was also involved in a leaked video of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal retired, along with their accomplices were accused of depriving innocent people of their money impersonating officials of secret agencies and the NAB.

The bureau in its reference said that it received six complaints against the suspected couple and 36 witnesses gave statements against them.

