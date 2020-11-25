Punjab records 630 fresh Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE: While there is no let up in the spread of Covid-19 cases, the Punjab government is considering different proposals to stop virus spread.

Sources claimed that proposals such as closing down major business centres, gymnasiums, sports facilities, cinema houses, theatres are under consideration. A proposal is also under consideration to keep the markets and businesses open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays while they will be closed on weekends. The sources added that these proposals will be placed before Cabinet Committee on Corona after which final decision will be taken.

It may be added that Punjab primary and secondary healthcare department has issued order directing the government and private offices to call only 50 percent of the staff at the offices while the rest of the employees should work from home. This order will remain in place until January 31. The government has already banned indoor wedding ceremonies apart from wearing the masks compulsory at public places.

On the other hand, Punjab has recorded 630 fresh coronavirus cases and 18 more deaths during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 115,138 and deaths to 2,879.

With the recovery of 875 more people, Pakistan's total number of recoveries from Covid-19 has risen to 331,760. About 1,751 virus patients are in critical condition.

Moreover, the coronavirus continued to hunt the health professionals, as 25 doctors of Jinnah Hospital Lahore have been tested positive for the virus during the last few days.

A spokesperson for the health department said the positivity ratio among health professionals in Punjab reached 23 percent.

The Director of Children's Hospital Prof. Muhammad Saleem has also been tested positive of virus. He has quarantined himself and his condition is stated to be stable.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a briefing directed to increase the number of healthcare services provided through Mobile Health Units (MHUs).

In another development, Wyeth Pakistan Limited, an affiliate of Pfizer Pakistan Limited and Chughtai Laboratories have joined hands to improve access to vaccines by establishing vaccination centres at various spots across the country.

The signing ceremony of the partnership was held at Chughtai Lab office, here Tuesday. Dr Omar Chughtai, Director Operations Chughtai Lab, said they are pleased to join Pfizer Pakistan in this partnership so as to extend the reach of quality vaccines to eligible patients.

S.M. Wajeeh, Country Manager of Wyeth Pakistan and Pfizer Pakistan, in his message said, "Pfizer is committed to extend innovative solutions to our people for better health outcomes."

