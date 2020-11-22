Security, Coronavirus pose a significant threat to PDM's Peshawar rally

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) warned on Saturday that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) could target Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership in today’s (Sunday) rally in Peshawar.

ARY news citing its sources reported that the authority issued an alert that the rally could be targeted by the TTP suicide bomber or IED blast at Kabootar Chowk near Ring Road – where the rally is going to take place – or adjoining areas.

The alert was issued after a call of the TTP was traced by the intelligence agencies.

The leadership has been informed about the threat, while security of the aforementioned areas have been tightened.

Amid the threat, the participants of the public rally have been directed to park their vehicles some 1.5km away from the jalsahgah. Only political leaders would be allowed to enter the jalsagah with their vehicles.

Furthermore, the ring road has been closed from Charsadda to the motorway, while shops and the CNG stations on road have been closed due to the threat alert.

PDM is all set to hold public gathering in Peshawar despite the government’s ban on rallies due to increasing cases of coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that opposition is callously destroying people’s lives and livelihoods in their desperation to get an NRO.

He also warned that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be responsible for the consequences, as opposition parties are preparing for power show in Peshawar today (Sunday) despite the coronavirus threat.