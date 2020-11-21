AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

Challenges of extremism, radicalisation: Government decides to set up commission to develop narrative

Mushtaq Ghumman 21 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to establish Commission for implementation of national narrative and development of structures against violent extremism and radicalisation in the country, official sources told Business Recorder.

On November 10, 2020, Ministry of Interior informed the Cabinet that Pakistan had been a victim of terrorism for the past few decades and accordingly had invested heavily to meet this challenge. Success of kinetic operation had also harnessed public support, creating space for the government and law enforcing agencies to tackle the issue of violence through non-kinetic means.

To address the root causes of terrorism, a joint State-Society response was a must to shape the environment and help people in resisting extremist ideologies. In this regard, on Jan 16, 2018, a national peace narrative, joint declaration and a unanimous fatwa from religious leaders of all schools of thought titled "Paigham-e-Pakistan" was launched at President House that addresses the issues of peaceful coexistence, tolerance, Takfir and bans suicide bombings, armed struggle and rebellion against the state.

The United Nations also, through its various resolutions and Plan of Actions, had encouraged Member States to develop strategies to Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) that eventually fuels terrorism and violent extremism.

A comprehensive approach was, therefore, required to be adopted for curbing the social, religious, and psychological factors leading to violent extremism and terrorism. This necessitated proper policy making and its implementation by creating a separate body in Pakistan with a mandate to devise a comprehensive CVE mechanism. Hence, the Commission for implementation of national narrative and development of structures against violent extremism was recommended for identification of challenges, implementation of CVE policies and better coordination among various state institutions for de-radicalization and rehabilitation of convicts and under-trial individuals as well as for conducting research on CVE.

The Primary objectives of the Commission included; (i) providing a legal mechanism for effective implementation of CVE/de-radicalization policies and to fulfil the international obligation of Pakistan to curb violent extremism; (ii) enforcing national narratives including Paigham-e-Pakistan and recommend CVE policies in line with National Action Plan; (iii) establishing Policy Review Board for Countering Violent Extremism under the Commission to coordinate with Ministries, Government Departments and academia on CVE; (iv) establishing Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism to develop modules and conduct under-graduate, graduate, post-graduate and diploma courses related to counterterrorism and CVE; (v) establishing national de-rad facility to formulate and implement strategies for de-radicalization, rehabilitation and psychological and religious counselling of prisoners and detainees involved in terrorism; (vi) prohibiting offences relating to violent extremism and sectarianism in the light of Paigham-e-Pakistan; (vii) preparing de-radicalization modules, strategies, and vocational training programs for de-radicalization of terrorists and extremists and; (viii) promoting awareness against threats of violent extremism and radicalization through print and electronic media, publications, seminars, conferences and other means available.

The Cabinet in its meeting held on November 10, 2020 has approved the draft legislation submitted by the Ministry of Interior.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Challenges of extremism, radicalisation: Government decides to set up commission to develop narrative

Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery

Global tax evasion costs $427bn per year: NGO

FBR to establish CITRO for centralised refund payment

Pakistan improves implementation of WTO's TFA to 79pc in Nov

ECC approves $150m technical grant for Covid-19 vaccine

Resolution of construction sector's issues: PM directs Telecommunication & Nepra to work with SBP

Low-cost and affordable housing finance: SBP announces new regulatory incentives

Two urea plants: Ministry under pressure to extend period of cheap RLNG supply

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.