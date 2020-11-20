KCR revived, albeit partially, after 20 years

KARACHI: Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) service was partially revived on Thursday after suspension of around 20 years.

However, it is interesting to note that out of total 46-kilometres of track between Pipri to City station on which KCR trains are being operated now onward, only 14-kilometres (from Drigh Road to City station) is the original KCR line while the rest of 32 kilometers from Pipri to Drigh road is main railway track, the railways insiders told Business Recorder.

Initially, two up and two down trains would be operating between Pipri and City stations. By Dec 1, the train service would be doubled. There are some 13 stations including the Pipri and City stations.

Federal Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad inaugurated the train service and announced that commuters could use the train service for one day free of charge on Friday.

Rashid also announced to slash per head fare of the train from Rs 50 to 30 while labourers and workers would get the facility of using the commuter service on a monthly discounted fare of Rs 750.

He said after 15 days, the KCR operation would be extended by another 14 kilometres.

He said the major portion of KCR has been encroached and it will take one and half year for the authorities to recover the decades old illegal occupation.

12 railway crossings are being developed to avoid any human loss. As many as 40 coaches have been assembled at PR carriage; of them 15 have been installed on Thursday.

