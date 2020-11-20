AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.75%)
EFERT 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
OGDC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PSO 194.31 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
STPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.91%)
TRG 55.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
BR100 4,201 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 21,180 Increased By ▲ 38.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By ▲ 26.03 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,057 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Print

KCR revived, albeit partially, after 20 years

Muhammad Shafa 20 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) service was partially revived on Thursday after suspension of around 20 years.

However, it is interesting to note that out of total 46-kilometres of track between Pipri to City station on which KCR trains are being operated now onward, only 14-kilometres (from Drigh Road to City station) is the original KCR line while the rest of 32 kilometers from Pipri to Drigh road is main railway track, the railways insiders told Business Recorder.

Initially, two up and two down trains would be operating between Pipri and City stations. By Dec 1, the train service would be doubled. There are some 13 stations including the Pipri and City stations.

Federal Railways Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmad inaugurated the train service and announced that commuters could use the train service for one day free of charge on Friday.

Rashid also announced to slash per head fare of the train from Rs 50 to 30 while labourers and workers would get the facility of using the commuter service on a monthly discounted fare of Rs 750.

He said after 15 days, the KCR operation would be extended by another 14 kilometres.

He said the major portion of KCR has been encroached and it will take one and half year for the authorities to recover the decades old illegal occupation.

12 railway crossings are being developed to avoid any human loss. As many as 40 coaches have been assembled at PR carriage; of them 15 have been installed on Thursday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

KCR revived, albeit partially, after 20 years

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in SW

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 'Shared Vision'

US envoy appreciates Pakistan's relentless support

Global economy recovering, but may be losing momentum: IMF

Xi touts China's huge economy as base of free trade

C/A stays surplus for 4th month

Readymade garments, bedwear exports post growth: Hafeez

Investigation report submitted to SHC: Technical fault led to 2016 ATR crash

NTC to be exempted from 8 percent minimum tax

TLP chief Allama Rizvi dies

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.