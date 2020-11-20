AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (November 19, 2020). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report 20 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (November 19, 2020).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Tritex                             1600
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     1650
Indus                              1670
Bajwa                              1700
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     1750
United                             1750
Abdullah Textile                   1750
Indus                              1780
Tritex                             1750
Bajwa                              1780
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     1930
Suriya Tex                         1920
United                             1880
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  1880
Nadeem Textile                     1910
Indus Dyeing                       1930
Abdullah Textile                   1850
Lucky Cotton                       1850
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
22/1.
Bajwa                              1950
United                             1900
24/1.
Tritex                             1980
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2080
Amin Text                          2050
Shadman Cotton                     2050
Diamond Int'l                      2000
Lucky Cotton                       2000
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2050
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2150
Al-Karam                           2180
Jubilee Spinning                   2100
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2180
Lucky Cotton                       2100
Diamond Intl                       2100
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2150
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       2650
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       2850
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           2700
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2030
Amin                               2030
Indus Dyeing                       2060
Bajwa                              2050
Nadeem Textile                     2020
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   2700
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   2800
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2000
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2200
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   2900
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   2950
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1300
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1280
Super                              1100
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1100
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1400
Masal                              1350
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            160.00
Rupali                           166.00
Imported                         185.00
75/36/0
Imported                         129.00
Local                            116.00
Rupali                           115.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         141.00
Local                            120.00
Rupali                           122.00
100/36/0
Imported                         125.00
Local                            112.00
100/48/INT
Local                            116.00
Rupali                           118.00
Imported                         142.00
150/48/0
Imported                         109.00
Local                             96.00
Rupali                            97.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         115.00
Local                             99.00
Rupali                           101.00
300/96/0
Imported                         106.00
Local                             95.00
Rupali                            97.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         113.00
Local                             98.00
Rupali                            99.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         115.00
150/144/Him
Imported                         122.00
Local                            108.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         138.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         140.00
Local                            123.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         112.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         112.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         120.00
Local                            155.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         116.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         116.00
300/96/BR
Imported                          99.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
 (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    129.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     132.00
A. A. Cotton                     133.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        138.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             125.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        142.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               153.00
A. A. Cotton                     152.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     142.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     164.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    172.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    186.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 165.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               165.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                210.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           168.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           180.00
Prima                            180.00
Local (AVG Price)                175.00
30/S
Kcetex                           191.00
Prima                            191.00
Local (AVG Price)                190.00
40/S
Kcetex                           220.00
Prima                            220.00
Local (AVG Price)                200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           175.00
Local                            150.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           180.00
Local                            155.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     118.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     123.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     128.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     133.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     143.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     148.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     240.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           138.00
A. A. Cotton                     142.00
Lucky Cotton                     135.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
IFL                              147.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       141.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            145.00
IFL (52 48)                      144.00
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    152.00
Zainab (Combed)                  150.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            160.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 165.00
Zainab (Combed)                  164.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      166.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          173.00
Stallion                         100.00
K. Nazir                         112.00
Al-Karam                         116.00
AA SML (Carded)                  174.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            177.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 181.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            188.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           203.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             148.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             150.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            114.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            111.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     188.00
AASML                            122.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       161.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  160.00
I.C.I. Bright                    162.00
Rupali 1.D                       161.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  160.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               160.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      161.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             162.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          162.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                260.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                260.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 260.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      260.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               300.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              300.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 19.11.2020.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

