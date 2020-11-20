Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Thursday (November 19, 2020).

======================================= CONES CARDED ======================================= 10/1. Tritex 1600 12/1 Nadeem Textile 1650 Indus 1670 Bajwa 1700 16/1. Nadeem Textile 1750 United 1750 Abdullah Textile 1750 Indus 1780 Tritex 1750 Bajwa 1780 21/1. Al-Karam (A.K) 1930 Suriya Tex 1920 United 1880 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 1880 Nadeem Textile 1910 Indus Dyeing 1930 Abdullah Textile 1850 Lucky Cotton 1850 --------------------------------------- CONES CARDED --------------------------------------- 22/1. Bajwa 1950 United 1900 24/1. Tritex 1980 26/1. AL-Karam 2080 Amin Text 2050 Shadman Cotton 2050 Diamond Int'l 2000 Lucky Cotton 2000 28/1 Abdullah Textile 2050 30/1. Amin Tex. 2150 Al-Karam 2180 Jubilee Spinning 2100 GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2180 Lucky Cotton 2100 Diamond Intl 2100 32/1 Abdullah Textile 2150 40/1 Lucky Cotton 2650 52/1 Lucky Cotton 2850 --------------------------------------- COMBED CONE --------------------------------------- 40/1 Indus CF 2700 20/2. GulAhmed 2030 Amin 2030 Indus Dyeing 2060 Bajwa 2050 Nadeem Textile 2020 42/1 Abdullah Textile 2700 52/1 Abdullah Textile 2800 20/1. SLUB Abdullah Textile 2000 30/1 SLUB Abdullah Textile 2200 60/1. Abdullah Textile 2900 70/1 Abdullah Textile 2950 --------------------------------------- CHEES CONES --------------------------------------- 10/1. Kasim Tex 1300 Latif Tex. (Latif) 1280 Super 1100 Abdullah Textile (OE) 1100 16/1. (O.E.) Kasim Textile 1400 Masal 1350 --------------------------------------- RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20% CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE --------------------------------------- DTY --------------------------------------- 50/24/0 Local 160.00 Rupali 166.00 Imported 185.00 75/36/0 Imported 129.00 Local 116.00 Rupali 115.00 75/36/Him Imported 141.00 Local 120.00 Rupali 122.00 100/36/0 Imported 125.00 Local 112.00 100/48/INT Local 116.00 Rupali 118.00 Imported 142.00 150/48/0 Imported 109.00 Local 96.00 Rupali 97.00 150/48/Him Imported 115.00 Local 99.00 Rupali 101.00 300/96/0 Imported 106.00 Local 95.00 Rupali 97.00 300/96/Him Imported 113.00 Local 98.00 Rupali 99.00 150/144/Sim Imported 115.00 150/144/Him Imported 122.00 Local 108.00 75/72/Sim Imported 138.00 75/144/Sim Imported 140.00 Local 123.00 --------------------------------------- FDY --------------------------------------- 50/24/SD Imported 112.00 75/72/SD Imported 112.00 50/36/BR Imported 120.00 Local 155.00 100/36/BR Imported 116.00 150/48/BR Imported 116.00 300/96/BR Imported 99.00 --------------------------------------- RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES (PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST --------------------------------------- P.V. CONES --------------------------------------- 18/1 PV A.A. Textiles 129.00 A.A. Cotton 142.00 20/1 PVB A.A. Textile 132.00 A. A. Cotton 133.00 24/1 P.V. BRIGHT A.A. Tex. 138.00 A. A. Cotton (80:20) 125.00 26/1.PV Bright A.A. Tex. 142.00 30/1 PV A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 153.00 A. A. Cotton 152.00 26/1 P.V. (S.D.) A.A. Textile 142.00 A. A. COTTON 130.00 36/1 PV (SD) A.A. Textile 164.00 40/1. (PVB) A. A. Cotton 150.00 A. A. Textile 172.00 46/1 PVSD Ibrahim Fibre 186.00 28/1 PV SLUB A.A. Clock Tower 165.00 30/1 PV SLUB A. A. Cotton (PVB) 165.00 A. A. Cotton (PC) 210.00 A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 168.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MVS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kcetex 180.00 Prima 180.00 Local (AVG Price) 175.00 30/S Kcetex 191.00 Prima 191.00 Local (AVG Price) 190.00 40/S Kcetex 220.00 Prima 220.00 Local (AVG Price) 200.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 20/S Kahtex 175.00 Local 150.00 --------------------------------------- IMPORTED MJS YARN --------------------------------------- 30/S Kahtex 180.00 Local 155.00 10/1 PP A. A. Cotton 118.00 12/1 PP A. A. Cotton 123.00 16/1 PP A. A. Cotton 128.00 20/1 PP Diwan 98.00 A. A. Cotton 133.00 Agar 96.00 24/1 PP A. A. Cotton 150.00 26/1 PP A. A. Cotton 143.00 30/1 PP Agar 101.00 Anwar 109.00 Diwan 103.00 A. A. Cotton 148.00 34/1. (PP) A. A. Cotton 99.00 40/1 PP A. A. Cotton 165.00 60/1. (P.P) Agar 124.00 Diwan 125.00 Anwar 130.00 A. A. Cotton 240.00 8/.1. A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00 10/.1. Zainab 138.00 A. A. Cotton 142.00 Lucky Cotton 135.00 12/1 A. A. Cotton 150.00 IFL 147.00 14/1 Zainab Tex 141.00 A. A. Cotton 145.00 16/1 AA SML Carded (52 48) 145.00 IFL (52 48) 144.00 A. A. Cotton 150.00 --------------------------------------- P.C. COMBED --------------------------------------- 20/1. PC A.A.SMLCARDED 152.00 Zainab (Combed) 150.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 160.00 24/1. PC A. A. SML Carded 165.00 Zainab (Combed) 164.00 25/1 A.A. Cotton 166.00 30/1. PC (52 : 48) Zainab Textile (combed) 173.00 Stallion 100.00 K. Nazir 112.00 Al-Karam 116.00 AA SML (Carded) 174.00 A. A. Cotton (Carded) 177.00 36/1. PC IFL Tex (Combed) 181.00 40/1 PC A.A. Textile (Combed) 188.00 45/1 PC Zainab 203.00 50/1 PC Zainab 211.00 10/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 148.00 12/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00 16/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 150.00 20/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 114.00 24/1 CVC A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00 AASML 111.00 30/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 188.00 AASML 122.00 40/1 CVC A. A. Cotton 140.00 --------------------------------------- READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- I.C.I. 1.D 161.00 I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 160.00 I.C.I. Bright 162.00 Rupali 1.D 161.00 Rupali 1.2 (SD) 160.00 --------------------------------------- POLYESTER K.G. --------------------------------------- Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 160.00 Ibrahim 1.D 161.00 Ibrahim Fiber Bright 162.00 Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 162.00 --------------------------------------- VISCOSE K.G. --------------------------------------- FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 260.00 FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 260.00 Thai Reyon 51 MM 260.00 S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 260.00 --------------------------------------- ACRYLIC FIBER K.G. --------------------------------------- Monty 1.2x51 Italy 300.00 Acelon Korea 1.2x51 300.00 =======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 19.11.2020.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

