PM Khan visits Kabul, pledges support for Afghan peace

  • My idea of choosing this time to come was to assure you that Pakistan will do everything.
  • Ghani reiterated his government's support for a "comprehensive political settlement for an enduring peace.
  • The United States views Pakistan as having a key role in the peace talks.
Reuters 19 Nov 2020

KABUL: Pakistan will do everything it can to help reduce violence in Afghanistan following an upsurge in Taliban attacks, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday on his first visit to Kabul since taking office more than two years ago.

Peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government began in September in the Qatari capital Doha but have stalled, and the Taliban still refuses to call a ceasefire. Its attacks have sometimes prompted US airstrikes to protect urban areas.

"... despite the talks in Qatar, the level of violence is rising, so my idea of choosing this time to come was to assure you that Pakistan will do everything - whatever is possible we will do - to help reduce this violence," Khan told a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Ghani reiterated his government's support for a "comprehensive political settlement for an enduring peace within the framework of our values".

The United States views Pakistan as having a key role in the peace talks.

