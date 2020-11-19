AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
CHCC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
DCL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
DGKC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.75%)
EFERT 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
EPCL 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HBL 130.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.76%)
HUBC 79.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
OGDC 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.03%)
POWER 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
PPL 85.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PSO 194.31 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
STPL 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.91%)
TRG 55.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (4.51%)
UNITY 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.74%)
WTL 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
BR100 4,201 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 21,180 Increased By ▲ 38.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 40,541 Increased By ▲ 26.03 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,057 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Palm retreats from 8-year high on fears of weak exports

  • Palm falls after hitting highest since May 3, 2012.
  • Nov. 1-20 exports expected to decline.
  • Low palm oil inventory may carry forward to mid-2021.
Reuters 19 Nov 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm futures reversed early gains on Thursday, retreating from a more than eight-year peak as traders expect a sharp decline in November exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 0.65% lower at 3,342 ringgit ($815.52) a tonne.

Traders are awaiting Nov. 1-20 export data by cargo surveyors due on Friday, but have pegged it to fall around 17%.
Earlier in the session, palm rose 1.7% to its highest since May 3, 2012.

Palm prices were higher on technical buying, reflecting firm soybean oil, but palm exports are weak, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Meanwhile, UOB KayHian in a report said the combined palm oil inventory in the four major consuming countries - Indonesia, Malaysia, India and China - fell to nine million tonnes by end-September, and is unlikely to increase significantly over the next 4-6 months.

The high crude palm oil prices could lead to demand rationing in developing countries, it added.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 2%, while its palm oil contract jumped 2.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil

Palm retreats from 8-year high on fears of weak exports

PM Khan visits Kabul, pledges support for Afghan peace

ATC sentences Hafiz Saeed to 10 years in prison

FM Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart, discusses peace process in Kabul

COAS Bajwa, US Charge d' Affaires discuss Afghan Peace Process

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets President Ashraf Ghani

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan’s C/A maintains surplus for fourth consecutive month

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters