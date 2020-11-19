AVN 67.01 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.2%)
BOP 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.76%)
DCL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.18%)
DGKC 105.86 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.11%)
EFERT 66.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
EPCL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
FFL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
HBL 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
HUBC 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
MLCF 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.51%)
OGDC 94.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
PAEL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.09%)
PIBTL 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
PIOC 88.74 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.3%)
POWER 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
PPL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PSO 194.59 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.82%)
SNGP 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.51%)
STPL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.35%)
TRG 55.76 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (4.81%)
UNITY 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
WTL 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (0.2%)
BR30 21,224 Increased By ▲ 82.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 40,623 Increased By ▲ 108.19 (0.27%)
KSE30 17,098 Increased By ▲ 41.47 (0.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

  • Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has directed officials to take action against violators of coronavirus SOPs.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 19 Nov 2020

The Karachi administration has sealed several markets and superstores over violation of the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

On Wednesday, the administration sealed Imtiaz and Saveway supermarkets and Continental Bakery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Meanwhile, a mobile market in Korangi was also sealed along with several restaurants, local media reported.

In Saddar, 10 shops were sealed, in Nazimabad Serena mobile market was sealed and two other mobile markets were also sealed in Gulberg.

On Wednesday, as many as 1,127 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths were reported in Sindh. Earlier in November, the Sindh government issued new restrictions in an order to curb the second wave of coronavirus. Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has directed officials to ensure the implementation of SOPs by shopkeepers, buyers, restaurants, marriage halls, and supermarkets.

He directed that action should be taken against violators.

Coronavirus Karachi Markets sealed mobile markets

Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on check post in South Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan’s C/A maintains surplus for fourth consecutive month

London’s financial district doubles down on solar power

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

PKR-denominated Karakoram bonds: ADB raises Rs1.83bn

National savings schemes: Institutional investment disallowed

Cotton output shows alarming decline

SBP expects 1.5-2.5pc growth

July-Oct: export growth inches up 0.62pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters