Karachi administration seals Imtiaz Supermarket, several mobile shops

The Karachi administration has sealed several markets and superstores over violation of the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

On Wednesday, the administration sealed Imtiaz and Saveway supermarkets and Continental Bakery in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Meanwhile, a mobile market in Korangi was also sealed along with several restaurants, local media reported.

In Saddar, 10 shops were sealed, in Nazimabad Serena mobile market was sealed and two other mobile markets were also sealed in Gulberg.

On Wednesday, as many as 1,127 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths were reported in Sindh. Earlier in November, the Sindh government issued new restrictions in an order to curb the second wave of coronavirus. Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has directed officials to ensure the implementation of SOPs by shopkeepers, buyers, restaurants, marriage halls, and supermarkets.

He directed that action should be taken against violators.