AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Growers urge govt to set up MSP committees at tehsil level

Zahid Baig 19 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Growers have urged the Government to develop Minimum Support Price (MSP) Committees at Tehsil level till end of February, which should work to ensure that farmers receive whatever the support price, is announced by the government.

“If food is a provincial matter then provinces should fix the price according to their circumstances as only Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASSCO) is involved in buying the grain representing the federation,” said stakeholders while participating in a discussion arranged by the Agriculture Republic, a platform founded to discuss the issues faced by the agri-sector recently.

Participants were of the opinion that farmers should demand a minimum support price as otherwise traders would slaughter the wheat growers. The support price should have been backed by cost of production and it would have made sense. In the last five years the price has increased from 1350 to 1650, even the price of 1350 was not objectively fixed and by fixing a low support price it starts making sense for commodity buyers to take advantage of the difference, participants observed.

The government should not indulge too much into the pricing. There should be an independent board who should the fix price after evaluating ground realities. The composition of such a board would be important. Attractive support price will gear up the farming communities to invest on crop. The government should ensure that they will implement it at local Mandi level.

If any broker or dealer will purchase below the support price then they will be fined at least Rs 100,000 on every complaint and fine should go to farmer registering the complaint with full evidence, participants observe. Complaint will be resolved by the Tehsil MSP Committee (comprising Assistant Director Agri. Extension and nominated person from revenue department, wheat dealers association and farmers association).

Aamer Hayat Bhandara and Foud Bajwa, founders of the platform, told Business Recorder the wheat and flour prices in the country have been increasing under a presumed future shortage of wheat. Food prices have been rapidly rising overall. This is posing a possible threat to the sustenance of livelihood for poor households. Food inflation has remained a major contributor to inflation over the last decade. To ensure a smooth supply of wheat, farmers have to be incentivized to produce more.

They said that the platform had also discussed the issue of fixing wheat Minimum Support Price (MSP) in June-July to suggest some remedial measures to the government in this regard.

Muzaffar Hotiana, an agriculturist observed that the government should continue practice of fixing minimum support price but it should be done before the start of sowing season. Irfan Hussain observed that the Government should come up with a minimum support price with proper homework. Mohsin Ali said that fixing the rate is not a problem but the issue is implementing the support price.

Hamid Malik said as the cost of input like seed, fertilizer & pesticides, apart from transport & cost of living in rural areas has increased manifold, increase in wheat MSP is imperative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Growers urge govt to set up MSP committees at tehsil level

Country incurs $3.181bn debt in 4 months

PKR-denominated Karakoram bonds: ADB raises Rs1.83bn

National savings schemes: Institutional investment disallowed

Cotton output shows alarming decline

SBP expects 1.5-2.5pc growth

July-Oct: export growth inches up 0.62pc

PM says there will be no business growth bottlenecks

Inclusive growth key to economic development: Hafeez

APTTA and PTA: Parleys with Afghanistan bilateral, not trilateral: Dawood

UAE suspends issuance of new visit visas

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.