Nov 19, 2020
Pakistan

NOWPDP, Soorty Enterprises sign MoU

19 Nov 2020

KARACHI: NOWPDP held MoU signing ceremony with Soorty Enterprises to launch the Denim Finishing Facility and subsequently further the cause of inclusion of people with disabilities in the workforce. This funding has been released under the Soorty Prism Project – an instrument created to increase inclusion of diverse communities amongst the workforce at Soorty Enterprises.

The Denim Finishing training is an intricate course on creating aesthetic denim garments that people with disabilities are mastering in their classes. The initiative not only involves training but an immediate commitment of employment of 35 trainees with disabilities at Soorty itself – many of whom lost their jobs during the lockdown amidst the pandemic.

The signing event was attended by both organizations’ teams as well as the trainees and was made fully accessible with an interpreter for communication.

At the signing, Asad Soorty, Director Operations Soorty Enterprises said, “We are ecstatic to be collaborating with NOWPDP where we will be able to pay a role in furthering the mission of inclusion and economic empowerment for people with disabilities. Most importantly, through this project, we are also making our facility completely inclusive and accessible.”

Omair Ahmad, Executive Director NOWPDP, also reiterated the need for inclusion and empathy in the Pakistani workforce. He said, “Partnerships such as these truly pave way for such inclusive work to happen. We are thankful that we got this opportunity to transform more lives of persons with disabilities.” One of the trainees with disabilities, Shiraz, who will be given a job right after graduating from the training also praised the partnership. “I didn’t know if I could get another job in such uncertain times and I felt dread like I had never felt before because I have to support my family. With this initiative, I will not only get a job again but I am learning a new skill as well,” Shiraz explained.—PR

