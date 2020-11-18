AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
Qatar air force commander calls on COAS Bajwa, Naval Chief

BR Web Desk 18 Nov 2020

****Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday.****

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, maters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward to enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar’s armed forces.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the contributions of Pakistan Army to regional peace and security and its role in the training of Qatar’s Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, the Qatari air force commander also called on Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters.

He was presented guard of honour upon arrival there and laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral collaboration were discussed, said Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Rear Admiral M Arshid Javed SI(M).

