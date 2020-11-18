BMW Motorcycles are Launching in Pakistan

BMW is finally launching its motorcycles in Pakistan. Deewan Motors, the distributor of BMW vehicles in Pakistan, has decided to capitalize on booming motorcycle market in Pakistan by introducing the automaker's bike lineup in the country.

The BMW Motorrad is the German automaker’s division that deals with the production, marketing, and sales of its motorbikes. The BMW motorcycles are known for their engine style all across the globe and the company's interest in Pakistan's motorcycle market indicates a huge potential for future growth.

BMW and Dewan Motors have already displayed three different variants of the BMW Motorrads in a mall activation in Karachi. These motorcycles catered to different categories including super sports, touring and retro style motorcycles.

Although there are no confirmed reports about which motorcycles will be launched in Pakistan it is speculated that BMW is likely to sell smaller displacement like 310 & 400 series bikes. It is reported that BMW motorcycles will be brought to Pakistan as Complete Built-up Units (CBU).

Pakistan's motorcycle industry is building up significant potential with innovative local players operating in the market supported by a new generation of motorists and motorcycle-enthusiasts.

In addition to this, the sale and production of 2/3 wheelers has also increased in Pakistan, despite the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) 170,964 2/3 wheelers were produced and 175,294 were sold in the month of October 2020.

Source: PAMA

In terms of pricing and affordability, the BMW motorcycles are expected to be at least two times more expensive in Pakistan than there local markets because of taxes and duties. Hence, only a target niche could afford the BMW Motorrad in Pakistan.