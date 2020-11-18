AVN 64.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
BOP 9.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.73%)
DCL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.71%)
DGKC 104.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.34%)
EFERT 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
EPCL 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.13%)
FCCL 21.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
HASCOL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.18%)
HBL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.13%)
HUBC 79.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
KAPCO 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
MLCF 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.91%)
OGDC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.12%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.3%)
POWER 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
PPL 85.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.37%)
PSO 193.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.08%)
SNGP 46.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.64%)
STPL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.21%)
TRG 53.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.65%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
BR100 4,206 Decreased By ▼ -6.91 (-0.16%)
BR30 21,141 Decreased By ▼ -89.46 (-0.42%)
KSE100 40,515 Decreased By ▼ -138 (-0.34%)
KSE30 17,056 Decreased By ▼ -57.79 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

BMW Motorcycles are Launching in Pakistan

  • BMW is finally launching its motorcycles in Pakistan with Deewan Motors.
BR Web Desk 18 Nov 2020

BMW is finally launching its motorcycles in Pakistan. Deewan Motors, the distributor of BMW vehicles in Pakistan, has decided to capitalize on booming motorcycle market in Pakistan by introducing the automaker's bike lineup in the country.

The BMW Motorrad is the German automaker’s division that deals with the production, marketing, and sales of its motorbikes. The BMW motorcycles are known for their engine style all across the globe and the company's interest in Pakistan's motorcycle market indicates a huge potential for future growth.

BMW and Dewan Motors have already displayed three different variants of the BMW Motorrads in a mall activation in Karachi. These motorcycles catered to different categories including super sports, touring and retro style motorcycles.

Although there are no confirmed reports about which motorcycles will be launched in Pakistan it is speculated that BMW is likely to sell smaller displacement like 310 & 400 series bikes. It is reported that BMW motorcycles will be brought to Pakistan as Complete Built-up Units (CBU).

Pakistan's motorcycle industry is building up significant potential with innovative local players operating in the market supported by a new generation of motorists and motorcycle-enthusiasts.

In addition to this, the sale and production of 2/3 wheelers has also increased in Pakistan, despite the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) 170,964 2/3 wheelers were produced and 175,294 were sold in the month of October 2020.

Source: PAMA
Source: PAMA

In terms of pricing and affordability, the BMW motorcycles are expected to be at least two times more expensive in Pakistan than there local markets because of taxes and duties. Hence, only a target niche could afford the BMW Motorrad in Pakistan.

auto BMW motorcyle

BMW Motorcycles are Launching in Pakistan

ADB raises over $11mn in First Issue of Pakistan Rupee-Linked Bonds

Former president Zardari called killing of Osama bin Laden "Good News", reveals Barack Obama

Public issues: Govt to implement Local Govt system in cities, says PM

PM Imran Khan to make maiden visit to Afghanistan tomorrow

Qatar air force commander calls on COAS Bajwa, Naval Chief

US excuses providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first phase: report

Australian envoy's visit to RSS headquarters stirs controversy, draws widespread condemnation

The State of Pakistan's Economy: Prudent policies kept economy on stabilization path

Sloganeering case: Court quashes FIR against Maryam Nawaz, Safdar

954 more people have recovered from COVID-19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters