LIBOR interbank offered rates

18 Nov 2020
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (November 17, 2020).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08363 0.08113 1.57738 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.10075 0.10188 1.63000 0.08825
Libor 1 Month 0.14350 0.12988 1.80475 0.12663
Libor 2 Month 0.17400 0.17000 1.85300 0.16625
Libor 3 Month 0.22038 0.20500 1.96050 0.20500
Libor 6 Month 0.24900 0.24175 1.92438 0.23375
Libor 1 Year 0.33963 0.33250 2.01200 0.32763
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
