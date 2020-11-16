Pak-Qatar General Takaful join hands with HashMove; offers online Takaful coverage for cargo

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar General Takaful (PQGTL) recently signed a MoU with HashMove (a global multi-modal logistics platform) to provide online Takaful coverage for cargo (Sea/Air/Warehousing & Land) for businesses in Pakistan. The purpose of this agreement is to enter into a strategic collaboration, enabling Marine & Fire Takaful service for Sea/ Air and Land Cargo and commodities trading via digital mediums allowing corporates, businesses, customers of HashMove logistic platform such as Importers, of Freight Forwarders, Customers of Ground Transportation, Customers of Warehousing companies within Pakistan.

This is the first time a Takaful Insurance company provides the digital coverage to the logistics businesses allowing them to conduct their export and import with full coverage. The companies aim to achieve at target of issuing at least 1000+ coverage / year to begin with.

Talking at the occasion, CEO of Pak-Qatar General Takaful, Muhammad Nasir Ali Syed said: “The need of marine coverage by Takaful through digital channel will open a new door for the businesses to grow at a much faster rate with convenience at fingertips. This is the need of the hour and my team is fully committed to extend cooperation and support where needed. . Pak-Qatar Takaful has always maintained the position of a leader and firmly believes in offering innovative products through interesting projects and this time we are very excited to offer coverage through our business partner HashMove.”

Sarfaraz Alam, CEO HashMove stated; "Pak-Qatar General Takaful is the leading Takaful coverage provider in Pakistan and a trustworthy name for settling claims against losses. We are glad that our customers within Pakistan & South Asia will be able to avail Takaful coverage on real time basis. This is the one of the biggest milestones in the logistics industry in Pakistan and we have witnessed upward growth since last 2 years. I congratulate the team of HashMove & Pak-Qatar General Takaful on this fruitful venture."