Employment opportunities: PM approves setting up of National Job Portal

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved setting up of National Job Portal for providing employment to youth, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

The PM gave approval after a meeting with Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar.

On the occasion, Dar briefed the prime minister about the Kamyab Jawan programme and progress on the provision of loans to the youth. He also gave a detailed briefing regarding the National Job Portal besides holding consultations for the Tiger Force.

The National Job Portal is part of the digital transformation of Pakistan initiative and will facilitate the unemployed youth to find employment in public sector. The job portal will also provide citizens with verified information regarding jobs.

Keeping in view merit and transparency, the jobs will be posted through a well-developed back end portal, which helps the employer in hiring the deserving candidates only on merit.

Under the initiative, federal departments and agencies will be bound to advertise vacancies on the portal.