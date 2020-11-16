AVN 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.7%)
Pakistan

MEA's response on Pakistan's doc regarding India’s 'sponsorship of terrorism' rejected

BR Web Desk Updated 16 Nov 2020

Pakistan on Monday categorically rejected the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ denial of the irrefutable evidence provided by Islamabad on New Delhi’s state sponsorship of terrorism.

As per the statement released by the Foreign Officer, the Dossier presented by Pakistan extensively documents India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities against Pakistan.

“India has typically resorted to sophistry, obfuscation and re-fabrication. Blanddenials and regurgitation of old litany of charges, however, will not change facts.”

It states that since 2001, Pakistan has faced more than 19,000 terrorist attacks on its soil and suffered 83,000 causalities. The direct economic losses have been upward of US $ 126 billion. As a result of India’s sponsorship of terrorism, from across our borders, Pakistan continues to suffer immensely.

Furthermore, the statement reads: “The most familiar and undeniable face of India’s state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan is Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav — caught red-handed in March 2016. His complicity in subversion, sabotage and terrorism in Pakistan is part of the incontrovertible evidence against India.”

Meanwhile, India has mischievously masqueraded as a ‘victim’ of terrorism and sought to mislead the international community by hypocritically levelling terrorism-related allegations against Pakistan.

“It has also conducted false flag operations in IIOJK and inside India to malign Pakistan. That facade has now been removed and the world can see the real face of India – one blackened by its decades-long state-terrorism in IIOJK and state-sponsored terrorism and destabilisation efforts in Pakistan,” FO statement.

The FO said that the world is also familiar with “saffron terror” orchestrated and unleashed by the RSS-BJP zealots against Muslims in India and against Pakistan. Masterminds of Mecca Masjid, Ajmer Dargah, and Samjhota Express terrorist cases, like Swami Aseemanand, have been granted full state protection and acquitted in complete travesty of justice after having confessed to India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Commenting on open threats to Pakistan, it said, India’s sinister design to subvert China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and public statements by noted Indian politicians and senior security officials on ‘teaching Pakistan’ a lesson through use of terrorism constitute further incriminating evidence.

“The presence of ISIL and AQIS in India as highlighted in recent UN reports indicate that India is emerging as a hotbed of UN designated international terrorist organizations and posing a great risk to the region.”

“We also expect the UN counter-terrorism bodies to proceed on the basis of concrete evidence provided by Pakistan and urge India to renounce use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. The UN must also play its part in dismantling of the Indian terrorist infrastructure, details of which have been provided in the Dossier,” FO added.

It is worth to mention here, last week in a joint presser, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and DG ISPR General Babar Iftikhar said, “We are now presenting irrefutable evidence to the world to demonstrate the Indian state’s direct sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan that has resulted in the deaths of innocent Pakistanis.”

India Pakistan Foreign Office FO

