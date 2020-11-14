7 commercial buildings, plazas sealed over various violations

SIALKOT: The Municipal Corporation Sialkot here on Saturday launched a grand operation against commercial buildings and plazas over violation of civic laws and having no space for parking.

The sealed seven plazas and commercial buildings were located at Hajipura Road, Shahabpura Road, Paris Road and Kutchery Road.

Administrator Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC)

Zeeshan Javaid Lashari said that the proper warnings were issued to the owners of these sealed shopping plazas and commercial buildings but they failed to ensure implementation on civic laws.

DC said that stern legal action would also be taken against the other violators in this regard.

He said Municipal Corporation was making all out efforts to provide the improved civic facilities to the people on priority.