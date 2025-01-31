AIRLINK 196.51 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (2.43%)
BOP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.03%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
FCCL 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
FFL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 45.05 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.72%)
OGDC 206.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.11%)
PACE 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PAEL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 179.40 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.47%)
PRL 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.46%)
PTC 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 109.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.21%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.12%)
SSGC 37.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.4%)
SYM 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
TRG 64.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PM Shehbaz to inaugurate revamped Gaddafi Stadium on Feb 7: Naqvi

BR Web Desk Published 31 Jan, 2025 05:52pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the revamped Gaddafi Stadium on February 7, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said on Friday.

The PCB had renovated three stadiums - in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi - for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Pakistan will host the eight-team tournament, which will take place from February 19 to March 9. India will play its games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“God willing, the Lahore stadium will be inaugurated on February 7,” Naqvi told the media at the stadium. He added that the Champions Trophy opening event has moved from Karachi, and will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 16.

The chairman said the stadium’s renovation was in the final stages with workers giving it final touch-ups, stressing that 100% of the work will be completed before February 7.

“Construction and renovation of Gaddafi Stadium was promised to be completed on January 31,” he said adding that the work at the historical stadium began in October last year.

The team for the Champions Trophy will be announced later in the day.

In response to a question, he said that some officials would visit the country in the semi-finals, in the middle of a tournament and the final.

When asked about the absence of the Indian skipper in the captains’ event, he said: “The ICC has to coordinate it. We are now in a hybrid model, that’s why we have a problem. Even if we had it in Pakistan, we would have arranged every time as not all teams are arriving here on the same date.”

Gaddafi Stadium Mohsin Naqvi ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Gaddafi stadium renovation Gaddafi stadium reopening date

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz to inaugurate revamped Gaddafi Stadium on Feb 7: Naqvi

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 115,000 level

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s B2B platform Zarea plans IPO

National Saving Schemes: CDNS decreases rates of return following policy rate cut

Gold price per tola hits all-time high in Pakistan

Bettani-2 appraisal well: OGDCL begins oil & gas production

Oil set for weekly decline as Trump tariff threat looms large

Stake in Reko Diq project: KSA, Pakistan still ironing out key deal details

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Read more stories