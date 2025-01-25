Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 finalised

LAHORE: The national selection committee is learnt to have finalized Pakistan’s squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy and the upcoming Tri-Nation series.

Pakistan will play their first match of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi. The squad list has been sent to PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, for final approval. The final squad is expected to be announced within a couple of days.

As per sources, the expected squad will be comprised of Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Khushdil Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Maqeem, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

