AIRLINK 196.51 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (2.43%)
BOP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.03%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
FCCL 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
FFL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 45.05 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.72%)
OGDC 206.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.11%)
PACE 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PAEL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 179.40 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.47%)
PRL 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.46%)
PTC 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 109.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.21%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.12%)
SSGC 37.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.4%)
SYM 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
TRG 64.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Aluminium and copper prices fall on potential Trump tariffs

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 04:45pm

LONDON: Aluminium and copper prices fell in London on Friday under pressure from a stronger dollar as global markets braced for the threat of U.S. tariffs on Canada and Mexico as early as Saturday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.8% at $9,055.50 a metric ton by 1106 GMT while aluminium lost 1.1% to $2,598.

LME copper was on track for a 2.4% fall this week, its worst week in two-and-a-half months, but remained set to register its first monthly growth since September with a 3.3% gain in January.

“One down and 11 to go. January 2025 has reminded us of the choppy nature the opening month of the year often brings,” said Alastair Munro at broker Marex.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his threat of 25% duties on imports from Canada and Mexico. That helped to lift the U.S. currency, making dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. It also inflated overall uncertainty driving more investors towards safe-haven assets.

Copper, aluminium edge higher as market awaits tariff details

“The reality is that most fund interest lies in other commodity spaces, such as energy, precious (metals) and agriculture where they see a clearer picture. Our space is therefore more dominated by higher-frequency types,” Munro said.

Industrial metals were also affected by recent concern over global economic growth, with U.S. inflation data on Friday expected to provide clues on the interest rate outlook.

The U.S. Federal Reserve held rates steady on Wednesday, adding that there would be no rush to cut them again until inflation and jobs data made it appropriate.

In other metals, LME zinc fell 0.9% to $2,767.50 a ton, lead shed 0.7% to $1,953, tin eased 0.6% to $30,055 and nickel was down 0.9% at $15,255.

The main markets in top metals consumer China are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday until Feb. 5.

aluminium Aluminium prices aluminium imports

Comments

200 characters

Aluminium and copper prices fall on potential Trump tariffs

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 115,000 level

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s B2B platform Zarea plans IPO

National Saving Schemes: CDNS decreases rates of return following policy rate cut

Gold price per tola hits all-time high in Pakistan

Bettani-2 appraisal well: OGDCL begins oil & gas production

PM Shehbaz to inaugurate revamped Gaddafi Stadium on Feb 7: Naqvi

Oil set for weekly decline as Trump tariff threat looms large

Stake in Reko Diq project: KSA, Pakistan still ironing out key deal details

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Read more stories