AIRLINK 196.51 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (2.43%)
BOP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.03%)
CNERGY 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
FCCL 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.58%)
FFL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 45.05 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.72%)
OGDC 206.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.11%)
PACE 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PAEL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.5%)
PIBTL 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
PPL 179.40 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.47%)
PRL 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.46%)
PTC 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
SEARL 109.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.21%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.12%)
SSGC 37.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.4%)
SYM 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
TRG 64.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.03%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Jan 31, 2025
Palm oil settles higher despite Indonesia export levy uncertainty, US tariff threats

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 04:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early losses to end higher on Friday, and logged a second consecutive weekly gain, as stronger rival Chicago soyoil and a weaker currency offset market uncertainty over Indonesia’s export rates and U.S. tariff threats.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed 11 ringgit, or 0.26%, higher at 4,290 ringgit ($964.04) a metric ton. The contract gained 1.76% this week after a 0.62% rise last week.

The possibility of a 9% to 10% reduction in Indonesian crude palm oil export levies and U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs on Canada and Mexico have caused market uncertainty, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

China holiday and weaker Malaysian palm oil exports, coupled with a production recovery last month, provided further concerns, said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based Sunvin group.

The market is now awaiting Malaysian palm oil export and production data for January, Bagani said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January are estimated to have fallen between 12.3% and 20.1% from a month ago, according to cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

Malaysian palm oil higher

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.29%. The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 1.41% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil prices were steady on Friday but on course for a weekly decline as markets wait to see if U.S. President Donald Trump follows through on his threat to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada this weekend.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

