Japan’s 2024 LNG imports fell 0.4%, preliminary data show

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 12:22pm
TOKYO: Import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by Japan fell by 0.4% to 65.9 million metric tons in 2024, preliminary data from the finance ministry showed, with consumption continuing to fall amid a weaker economy and growing rollout of renewable energy.

Australia, Malaysia and the United States were the biggest LNG suppliers to Japan last year, delivering 25.1 million tons, 10.2 million tons and 6.3 million tons, respectively.

In percentage terms, the biggest fall was in supplies from China, which declined by nearly 49% to 123,500 tons.

Global LNG: Asia spot prices gain amid Russia-Ukraine gas transit concerns

The biggest rise was a 156% increase in supplies from Equatorial Guinea to 328,700 tons.

Supplies from the US, the world’s top LNG producer and Japan’s closest ally, rose by 15%, while shipments from Russia, by far the nearest LNG-producing nation to Japan, were down by 7% to 5.7 million tons, data showed.

In 2023, Japan’s LNG imports fell by 8% to 66.2 million tons, with supplies from the US rising and from Russia falling.

