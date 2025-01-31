Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Stake in Reko Diq project: KSA, Pakistan still ironing out key deal details

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Policy measures successfully curbing inflation: Finance Division

Bank Alfalah reports Rs39.9bn profit in 2024

‘It takes two to tango’: govt still ready to hold talks with PTI, says PM Shehbaz

Pakistan evacuates citizens from conflict-hit Democratic Republic of Congo

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $76mn, now stand at $11.37bn

Shaban moon sighted in Pakistan, Shab-e-Barat on Feb 13

