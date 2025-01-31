AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 30, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 31 Jan, 2025 08:21am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Stake in Reko Diq project: KSA, Pakistan still ironing out key deal details

Read here for details.

  • Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Policy measures successfully curbing inflation: Finance Division

Read here for details.

  • Bank Alfalah reports Rs39.9bn profit in 2024

Read here for details.

  • ‘It takes two to tango’: govt still ready to hold talks with PTI, says PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan evacuates citizens from conflict-hit Democratic Republic of Congo

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $76mn, now stand at $11.37bn

Read here for details.

  • Shaban moon sighted in Pakistan, Shab-e-Barat on Feb 13

Read here for details.

