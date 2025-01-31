BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 30, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Stake in Reko Diq project: KSA, Pakistan still ironing out key deal details
- Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
- Policy measures successfully curbing inflation: Finance Division
- Bank Alfalah reports Rs39.9bn profit in 2024
- ‘It takes two to tango’: govt still ready to hold talks with PTI, says PM Shehbaz
- Pakistan evacuates citizens from conflict-hit Democratic Republic of Congo
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $76mn, now stand at $11.37bn
- Shaban moon sighted in Pakistan, Shab-e-Barat on Feb 13
