Pakistan

Shaban moon sighted in Pakistan, Shab-e-Barat on Feb 13

BR Web Desk Published January 30, 2025 Updated January 30, 2025 08:20pm

The Shaban moon has been sighted in Pakistan, and the first Shaban 1446 Hijri will fall on Friday, January 31, the religious ministry announced on Thursday.

By this sighting, Shab-e-Baraat will fall on February 13.

According to a statement, a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, was held in Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by members of the zonal committees and relevant officials.

This marks the beginning of the eighth Islamic month, which precedes the holy month of Ramazan, expected to start on March 1.

