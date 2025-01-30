AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $76mn, now stand at $11.37bn

BR Web Desk Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:50pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $76 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.37 billion as of January 24, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.05 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.68 billion.

The central bank attributed external debt repayments to the decrease in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 24-Jan-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 76 million to US$ 11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves decreased by $276 million.

