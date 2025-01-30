Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that own troops effectively engaged the khawarij location and killed the khawarij.

“However, during intense fire exchange, Major Hamza Israr (age: 29 years, resident of District Rawalpindi), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem (age: 26 years, resident of District Naseerabad), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” ISPR said.

The military’s media wing said that sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khawarij found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are “determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.

On January 25, nine terrorists were killed in two separate operations in North Waziristan District.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians, ISPR said.