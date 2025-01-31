AIRLINK 191.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-0.86%)
BOP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.39%)
CNERGY 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
FCCL 37.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
FFL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
FLYNG 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.09%)
HUBC 130.17 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.44%)
HUMNL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.97%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.75%)
OGDC 206.87 Increased By ▲ 3.63 (1.79%)
PACE 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.5%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.35%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.76%)
PPL 178.56 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (2.47%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.65%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
SEARL 107.85 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.11 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (7.45%)
SYM 19.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.42%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.37%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.01%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.74%)
WAVESAPP 12.78 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (9.89%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.19%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 162.4 (1.38%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 695.9 (1.99%)
KSE100 113,206 Increased By 1719 (1.54%)
KSE30 35,565 Increased By 630.8 (1.81%)
Jan 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-01-31

Scottish court rules against two new North Sea oil and gas fields

AFP Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:31am

LONDON: A Scottish court on Thursday ruled against the development of two oil and gas fields in the North Sea in a “historic win” for two environmental groups.

Scotland’s Court of Session agreed with campaign groups Uplift and Greenpeace and ruled that the previous UK government’s approvals for the multi-billion-pound Rosebank and Jackdaw fields were unlawful as they did not consider the carbon emissions the projects would indirectly generate.

Judge Andrew Stewart, who presided over the judicial review, said he had considered all the circumstances and concluded in favour of granting “reduction”, a legal term for revoking approval.

“The public interest in authorities acting lawfully and the private interest of members of the public in climate change outweigh the private interest of the developers,” Stewart said.

British energy major Shell, which owns the Jackdaw gas condensate field 250 kilometres (155 miles) east of the Scottish city of Aberdeen, and Norway’s Equinor, the majority owner of Rosebank oil field 145 kilometres off the Shetland Islands, will now have to resubmit their environmental impact assessments.

The decision follows a ruling by the UK Supreme Court in June that greenhouse gas emissions indirectly generated by a business — known as Scope 3 or downstream emissions — must be taken into account.

As a result the government, which has a binding commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the UK by 2050, will be obliged when it reassesses the project to consider the emissions generated by burning extracted oil and gas, not just those that come from the extraction process.

The government said Thursday that “we will respond to this consultation as soon as possible and developers will be able to apply for consents under this revised regime.

“Our priority is to deliver a fair, orderly and prosperous transition in the North Sea in line with our climate and legal obligations,” it added in a statement.

The oil fields were approved by the previous Conservative government, but the Labour government that came into power in July said it would not contest the Scottish court case in light of the Supreme Court ruling.

Scottish court Sea oil and gas

Comments

200 characters

Scottish court rules against two new North Sea oil and gas fields

IMF mission likely to arrive by March

Over 1,010 vehicles: FBR halts process of procurement

Indigenous gas sale in RLNG areas: SNGPL urges PD to review policy of allowing third parties

Anti-PIA statement: Cabinet orders inquiry against ex-minister

CPPs, industrial consumers: PD directs Discos and KE to ink SLA

Dec: winter package leads to 1.5pc hike in power consumption

Jul-Dec FY25: FBR chairman explains what actually caused revenue shortfall

New dams to add 10 MAF of water to reserves in 4-5 years: Wapda chief

Trust deed, REIT Scheme: SECP to streamline registration procedure

PBC commends Faceless Customs Assessment system

Read more stories