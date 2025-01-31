PBC commends Faceless Customs Assessment system

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Business Council (PBC), a key advocacy forum for enhancing general business environment in the country, commended the recently introduced Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) system at Karachi Port, saying it will go a long way in creating convenience and bringing transparency to the clearance system.

The PBC delegation led by its chairman Shabbir Diwan met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which, the overall economic situation of the country came under discussion.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister informed the PBC delegation that FCA systems would soon be established across all economic sectors, following its successful model established in Karachi.

Sharif said that bringing transparency in the service delivery process was one of the top priorities of the government of Pakistan.

PBC demands setting up of a ‘constitutional court’

“We want export-led economic development as steps are being taken to increase exports,” he said, adding, “The locally produced raw materials and other goods should be brought up to the world standards to increase the country’s exports.”

He acknowledged that introduction of IT and technology in all sectors was essential for economic development.

“National development and economic stability depend on cooperation between the government and the business community. Increasing revenues and expanding the tax base are among our top priorities,” he added. The delegation lauded the efforts of the prime minister for the country’s recent economic stability and noted that the gradual reduction of interest rates to 12 percent has helped businesses in the country.

The delegation welcomed the visible improvement in the performance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) after digitisation and other reforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025