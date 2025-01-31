Pakistan examining US aid pause decision: FO

ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of President Donald Trump’s decision to pause assistance for 90 days, Foreign Office (FO) said that Pakistan is seriously reviewing the US aid suspension issue and is in contact with the authorities concerned in this regard.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan expressed the hope that the US aid would resume soon. “Both Pakistan and the United States are longstanding strategic partners and two sides remain in talks regarding this matter.”

On Mohsin Naqvi’s visit to Washington, he said that the Interior Ministry’s press release is self-explanatory, stating such visits fall within the prime minister’s prerogative. Pakistan values its relationship with the United States, which remains crucial to our interests. At the same time, China continues to be Pakistan’s most reliable partner and “iron brother.”

Furthermore, the spokesperson added the visit of the US business delegation is a routine matter, since this was not arranged or supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “They are reputable investors, and the Foreign Office has nothing to do with their engagements.”

With regard to European Union (EU)’s warning to Pakistan not to take GSP Plus status for granted, the spokesperson said that the EU remains an important trade partner, and we are working comprehensively to strengthen this partnership. The generalised system of preferences (GSP) is a key component of this relationship, symbolising our strong economic ties. We continue to work robustly on related trade agreements, he emphasised. Commenting on a question from this correspondent regarding the impact PECA legislation on freedom of expression in the country, the FO spokesperson stated, legislation, including PECA and other relevant laws, is an ongoing process.

On security concerns, the FO spokesperson highlighted Pakistan has credible proofs of US weapons left behind in Afghanistan being used by terrorist groups against Pakistan. Pakistan has shared these evidences with the Taliban authorities, emphasising that such terrorist activities pose a serious threat to our national security. The use of these weapons and Afghan soil against Pakistan must be stopped immediately, he remarked.

Responding to a query, he said that it is alarming that an individual responsible for the vandalism of the Babri Masjid is being honoured with the Padma Bhushan award. He however, disclosed that 770 Pakistanis remain imprisoned in Indian jails.

Regarding President Donald Trump’s remarks suggesting forced displacement of Gazans to Egypt and Jordan, the FO spokesperson termed them “deeply concerning”, and added Palestinian territories belong to the Palestinian people, and no one else.

The FO spokesperson said that India’s involvement in state-sponsored terrorism has expanded beyond Pakistan to countries such as Canada and the United States. “We are actively investigating Indian-linked targeted killings within Pakistan,” he added.

Regarding Afghan nationals, Shafqat Khan said that over 80,000 have been cleared for resettlement abroad, while 44,000 are still residing in Pakistan with around 25,000 only for US confidence-building measures (CBMs) with Afghanistan are under discussion, and both sides are engaged in efforts to normalise relations.

Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations to target Pakistan-China friendship. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the repatriation of 22 Pakistani survivors of the recent maritime incident near the Dakhla port in Morocco. The first batch of survivors, has arrived through two flights in Islamabad on Thursday. Pakistan is set to host AMAN-25; the ninth edition of multinational AMAN exercise from February 7 to 11.

Pakistan condemns the continued Israeli aggression in West Bank. Pakistan notes with concern the refusal by Israeli forces to withdraw from South of Lebanon on 26th January.

