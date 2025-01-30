PFUJ to observe black day tomorrow with protests against PECA amendments

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) announced on Thursday that it would observe a nationwide “Black Day” tomorrow (Friday) against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) amendments.

“We will hoist black flags at press clubs and union offices across the country, and hold protest rallies,” PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Ansari said in a joint statement.

They criticized the government, stating that while in opposition, the current ruling party had championed press freedom, a sentiment echoed by previous governments.

PFUJ leaders condemned the amended PECA legislation, arguing it enables detention and penalties without fair trial procedures.

They announced a “Press Freedom Movement” to oppose the act, emphasizing that their response would be more than just a protest; it would be a sustained movement.

Butt stated that the campaign was already underway, vowing to persist—including organizing a sit-in demonstration at Parliament House—until the PECA amendments are revoked.

He added the PFUJ was exploring legal avenues to challenge the law, with legal professionals currently analyzing its specific provisions.

While recognizing that immediate enforcement was unlikely due to unresolved procedural regulations, Butt voiced concern that the government’s rapid approval of the law might signal plans for rapid enactment.

He asserted the implementation timeline would become apparent in the coming days. The PFUJ pledged to provide legal and humanitarian support to journalists affected by the act. rephrase.

PECA Act

President Asif Ali Zardari gave his assent to amendments to the PECA 2016 law on Thursday, despite widespread backlash from political parties, journalist bodies and human rights organisations.

The new provisions introduce harsher penalties for what the government considers “fake news”, expand state oversight of digital platforms and envisage the creation of new regulatory bodies to monitor social media.

“Whoever intentionally disseminates, publicly exhibits or transmits any information through any information system, that he knows or has reason to believe or has reason to believe to be false or fake and likely to cause or create a sense of fear, panic or disorder or unrest in general public or society shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend up to three years or with fine which may extend to two million rupees or with both,” Section 26A of the bill reads.

The proposed law provides for the establishment of bodies like the Social Protection and Regulatory Authority, Cybercrime Investigation Agency and Social Media Protection Tribunal.

According to the bill, the Authority shall have the power to issue directions to a social media platforms for removal or blocking of online content, if such online content: (a) is against the ideology of Pakistan (b) incites the public to violate the law, take the law in own hands, with a view to coerce, intimidate or terrorise pubic, individuals, groups, communities, government officials and institutions (c) incites public or section of public to cause damage to governmental or private property (d) coerce or intimidate public or section of public and thereby preventing them from carrying on their lawful trade and disrupts civic life (e) incites hatred and contempt on religious, sectarian or ethnic basis to stir up violence or cause internal disturbance (f) contains anything obscene or pornographic in contravention of any applicable law (g) is known to be fake or false or there exist sufficient reasons to believe that the same may be fake or false beyond a reasonable doubt (h) contains aspersions against any person including members of judiciary, armed forces, Parliament or a provincial assembly or (i) promotes and encourages terrorism and other forms of violence against the state or its institutions.

Apart from that, the Senate passed the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2025, presented by the law minister. The bill, the minister said, aims to digitize the “whole system to align with the modern-day requirements.”