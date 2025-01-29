Journalists stage demo against amendments to PECA

ISLAMABAD: Like other parts of the country, the journalist community on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

A large number of journalists took part in the protest. The protesting journalists were seen wearing chains and holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the amendments and marched towards D-Chowk headed by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) president Afzal Butt.

The protesting journalists tried to move towards Parliament House but police barred them from going ahead.

The PFUJ president, while speaking on the occasion, said they were not against regulations; however, no one would be permitted to attack the freedom of expression in the country.

Heavy contingents of police personnel were deployed at D-Chowk, and barbed wires were placed to prevent the entry of journalists. Some journalists sustained injuries after they tried to remove the barbed wires.

