PSX slips into red

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday witnessed another bearish session and closed in red zone as the investors opted to offload their holdings due to lack of triggers, selling by intuitions and ongoing futures` rollover week.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index declined by 543.00 points or 0.48 percent and closed at 111,487.36 points. The index hit 112,569.90 points intraday high and 111,157.19 points intraday low.

Trading activity also remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 449.244 million shares as compared to 517.408 million shares traded on Tuesday. The daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 28.186 billion against previous session’s Rs 29.209 billion.

BRIndex100 decreased by 120.26 points or 1.01 percent to close at 11,767.95 points with total daily turnover of 408.206 million shares.

BRIndex30 fell by 255.43 points or 0.73 percent to close at 34,963.71 points with total daily trading volumes of 236.770 million shares.

The market capitalization declined by Rs 32 billion to Rs 13.738 trillion. Out of total 448 active scrips, 247 closed in negative and 138 in positive while the value of 63 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 31.197 million shares and gained Rs 0.17 to close at Rs 7.53 followed by K-Electric that inched up by Rs 0.09 to close at Rs 4.58 with 29.670 million shares. Citi Pharma Limited lost Rs 0.40 to close at Rs 93.26 with 25.413 million shares.

Rafhan Maize Products Company and Unilever Pakistan Foods were the top gainers increasing by Rs 100.01 and Rs 98.51 respectively to close at Rs 9,400.00 and Rs 22,100.51 while Hoechst Pakistan and Ismail Industries were the top losers declining by Rs 48.08 and Rs 47.96 respectively to close at Rs 2,951.92 and Rs 1,850.00.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that the KSE-100 Index largely traded in negative zone to close at 111,487 level (down by 0.48 percent).

This pressure in market can be attributed to lack of triggers, selling by intuitions and ongoing futures` rollover week.

Top negative contribution to the index came from FFC, EFERT, PSO, MCB, HUBC and BAFL, as they cumulatively contributed negative 508 points to index.

Traded value wise FFC (Rs.3.64billion), MARI (Rs.2.42billion), SEARL (Rs.823million), PSO (Rs.775million), OGDC (Rs.774million), ENGROH (Rs.614million) and PPL (Rs.596million) dominated the trading activity.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 69.72 points or 0.33 percent to close at 21,218.91 points with total turnover of 30.736 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 118.95 points or 1.11 percent to close at 10,642.09 points with 28.874 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index decreased by 140.11 points or 0.47 percent to close at 29,698.12 points with 27.746 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index eroded 112.11 points or 0.62 percent to close at 17,995.02 points with 39.775 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index fell by 58.47 points or 0.51 percent to close at 11,363.14 points with 39.122 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index lost 31.48 points or 0.58 percent to close at 5,365.18 points with 46.226 million shares.

Ali Najib at Insight Securities said negative trend at PSX continued as the KSE-100 Index closed the day at 111,487 levels after losing 543 points or down by 0.48 percent.

Investors chose to trim their positions due to their “Sell on Strength” view.

During the trading hours, Fertilizer, OMCs, Banks and Power sector’s stocks witnessed major selling as FFC, EFERT, PSO, MCB and HUBC contributed 476 points, negatively.

