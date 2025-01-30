AIRLINK 193.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.1%)
BOP 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
CNERGY 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.33%)
FCCL 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.6%)
HUBC 128.30 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.97%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.87%)
KOSM 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.32%)
OGDC 205.00 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.87%)
PACE 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
PIAHCLA 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 176.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.18%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.39%)
PTC 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
SEARL 107.60 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.34%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.2%)
SYM 19.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TPLP 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TRG 66.58 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.62%)
WAVESAPP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 11,809 Increased By 40.6 (0.34%)
BR30 35,218 Increased By 254.4 (0.73%)
KSE100 112,005 Increased By 517.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,088 Increased By 153.4 (0.44%)
Jan 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-01-30

China does more with less

Shahab Jafry Published 30 Jan, 2025 06:47am

The sudden rise of DeepSeek has been fascinating and instructive on so many levels. Just like that, it forced US-China headlines away from Trump’s tariffs, triggered a trillion-dollar bloodbath on Nasdaq, sent the volatility index (VIX) skyrocketing, rattled the US technology establishment and poked big holes in American tech giants’ justifications for sky-high valuations and closed ecosystems.

Already a shocked American financial press is wondering if this is just “AI’s Sputnik moment”, as venture capitalist Marc Andreessen put it, or a Pearl Harbor-like hit on financial markets that robbed Silicon Valley’s Mag-7 of a trillion dollars in one trading session.

And even though the broader market began its recovery shortly after the initial shockwave, America’s AI leaders, as well as the Trump administration, will wonder for a long time how China managed to pull off such a feat so quickly – and what else might be on the horizon.

Much attention has been given to the implications of open-sourcing AI models – rightly so – but the bigger question is how a relatively unknown Chinese AI firm, in a single stroke, made America’s top tech firms, and its government, look unprepared.

For years, US policymakers and Silicon Valley leaders assured the world that China’s AI development was being throttled by strict sanctions on advanced semiconductors.

The Biden administration’s export controls were supposed to slow down Beijing’s AI ambitions by cutting off access to high-end Nvidia chips.

Yet DeepSeek’s success has exposed the ineffectiveness of Washington’s broader tech containment strategy. If China can produce cutting-edge AI without the latest chips, what other technological barriers will it overcome, and how easily?

The impact on the US tech giants is equally embarrassing. OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic have poured billions into training their models, relying on vast resources and highly exclusive hardware. Their argument has been that AI development is an expensive, capital-intensive process, justifying their sky-high valuations and closed-source business models.

DeepSeek’s emergence undermines this premise. It suggests that China, without access to America’s best chips, has been able to develop a rival system at a fraction of the cost. Investors are now asking if DeepSeek can do this, why are American firms spending so much more?

Then there’s the open-source dilemma. US AI companies, with the exception of Meta, have been fiercely protective of their models, keeping them proprietary and commercialised.

DeepSeek’s release challenges this status quo by offering an alternative that is both high-quality and freely available. If this trend continues, US firms may be forced to rethink their approach or risk being outmaneuvered by more agile competitors. Meanwhile, the US government, which has been debating regulations on AI openness, faces a new strategic concern. Does restricting open-source AI at home simply push the advantage to China?

Financial markets certainly took note as Nvidia alone lost $600 billion in market value on Monday — the largest single-day loss for any company in history. And it’s no surprise that investors are beginning to question whether the AI boom, as hyped by Wall Street, is truly sustainable when disruptive competition can emerge from unexpected corners of the world; especially players that the US has been bending over backwards to keep out of the race altogether.

All of this makes the Trump administration’s position more precarious. The idea that Washington can maintain control over key technological advancements is now in doubt.

If DeepSeek is just the first major shockwave from China’s AI ecosystem, does the US need to prepare for more surprises? The real question is whether the American response will be one of adaptation or another round of sanctions that fail to slow the inevitable.

With a paranoid, pro-tariff, protectionist president in the White House, it’s not hard to venture a guess.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shahab Jafry

The writer can be reached at [email protected]

NASDAQ AI US and China Trump tariffs DeepSeek China AI model DeepSeek

Comments

200 characters

China does more with less

Retailers’ outlets: New IR enforcement network to conduct nationwide raids

Salaried individuals: FBR issues ‘frivolous’ tax recovery notices

Sending ‘unfit’ rice to EU: MoC shifts blame to rice exporters, DPP officials

Excessive reserve prices: Unsold spectrum to inflict $1.8bn loss to GDP: GSMA

PPRA agrees to hand over source code of EPADS to Punjab

Agriculture income: LHC disposes of plea challenging assessment

Rice exporters advocate urgent reforms

FMVs: KTBA says FBR notice freezes property registrations

Insider trading: SECP shares 27 cases with FIA

ADB experts arrive to assess port-rail link

Read more stories