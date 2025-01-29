AIRLINK 192.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.11%)
US business delegation explores investment opportunities in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 29 Jan, 2025 12:31pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met a delegation of US investors, led by Gentry Beach, a prominent hedge fund manager from Texas a close business associate of the Trump family, to discuss Pakistan’s investment landscape and economic potential.

During the meeting, the US business delegation expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities across key sectors, including mining and minerals, renewable energy, infrastructure development, and technology, read a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude for the delegation’s keen interest in exploring business opportunities in Pakistan.

“He reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to facilitating foreign investors by ensuring a conducive business environment, streamlined processes, and robust institutional support,” read the release.

Highlighting Pakistan’s strategic geographical location, a skilled and youthful workforce, and a rapidly expanding consumer market, the prime minister underscored the country’s unique appeal as a global investment destination.

The visit, occurring soon after the new US administration assumes office, is being viewed as a major diplomatic and economic milestone.

During the meeting, Gentry Beach commended Pakistan’s immense economic potential and conveyed his delegation’s enthusiasm to explore diverse investment opportunities in Pakistan.

As per the statement, Beach acknowledged the government’s pro-investment policies and expressed confidence in the nation’s future growth trajectory.

“This high-level engagement reflects the government’s proactive efforts to attract foreign direct investment, foster sustainable economic growth, and generate employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan,” it added.

Recently, during an event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago after the US presidential elections, Beach praised Pakistan for its resilience and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

“Pakistan has made tremendous sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, with thousands of lives lost to this menace. The country deserves immense recognition for its efforts,” he said.

Beach also described Pakistan as “an incredible country,” emphasising its investment-friendly environment, particularly for US investors under the Trump administration. He stated that Pakistanis are eager to work with the US on equal terms as positive partners and good friends.

In his speech, Beach urged US President Trump to strengthen ties with Pakistan, advocating for deeper collaboration and a stronger partnership between the two nations.

