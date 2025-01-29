High-level US team arrives to talk business

ISLAMABAD: A high-level United States investment delegation has arrived in Pakistan for a crucial two-day visit, fostering economic and bilateral relations between the two countries, sources revealed.

The delegation is being led by Gentry Beach, a prominent hedge fund manager from Texas and a close business associate of the Trump family.

The visit, occurring soon after the new US administration’s assumption of office, is being viewed as a major diplomatic and economic milestone.

During the visit, several investment agreements will be signed between Pakistan and the United States, opening avenues for collaboration in diverse sectors.

Sources have highlighted the delegation’s visit as a breakthrough, particularly given Gentry Beach’s key role.

Known for his strong ties to the Trump family and his active involvement in former president Donald Trump’s election campaigns, his presence underscores the growing interest of US investors in Pakistan.

This is the first visit by any US delegation since the new administration took charge, adding to its significance. The visit is being seen as a pivotal move in enhancing mutual economic ties and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Recently, during an event at Mar-a-Lago after the US presidential elections, Gentry Beach praised Pakistan for its resilience and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. He remarked, “Pakistan has made tremendous sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, with thousands of lives lost to this menace. The country deserves immense recognition for its efforts.”

Beach also described Pakistan as “an incredible country,” emphasising its investment-friendly environment, particularly for US investors under the Trump administration. He stated that Pakistanis are eager to work with the US on equal terms as positive partners and good friends.

In his speech, Beach urged President Trump to strengthen ties with Pakistan, advocating for deeper collaboration and a stronger partnership between the two nations. “Pakistan and the United States should work together on equal terms as positive partners, creating a foundation for mutual progress and cooperation,” he said.

The visit is expected to yield substantial benefits for both nations, with analysts pointing to potential investments in technology, energy, and infrastructure sectors. Sources believe this engagement will open new avenues for cooperation, boosting economic activity and advancing shared goals.

This visit is a step toward reinforcing a mutually beneficial partnership, with prospects for significant economic and diplomatic advancements in the near future.

